https://www.moonofalabama.org/2025/05/trump-decouples-us-middle-east-policy-from-israels-interests.html

This is a fundamental change in U.S. policy. It is not conceivable that a president Joe Biden or Kamala Harris would have shunned Netanyahoo on three of such important issues.

The change comes while Trump fired his national security advisor Mike Waltz for having too 'intensive contacts' with Natanyahoo's office. He had also called off strikes against Iran which Israel and Waltz had been planning.

Netanyahoo's manipulative behavior is likely the reason for these changes:

US President Donald Trump has decided to cut off direct contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a report said Thursday.

Yanir Cozin, a correspondent for Israeli Army Radio, said in a post on his X account that Trump made the decision after close associates told Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer that the president believes that Netanyahu is manipulating him.

***An Israeli official added that Dermer’s tone during recent discussions with senior Republican figures about what Trump should do*** was seen as arrogant and unhelpful.

The official said that people around Trump told him that "Netanyahu was manipulating him."

**"There is nothing Trump hates more than being portrayed as a fool or someone being played.** That’s why he decided to cut contact with Netanyahu," the official added.

...

NEW: Trump May Announce Gaza Deal With Minimal Israeli Input, Says Israeli Report

A new report from Israel Hayom says U.S. President Donald Trump may unveil a sweeping Gaza agreement by the end of this week—one developed with deep American involvement but only partial Israeli participation. The deal is said to include provisions for ending the war, rebuilding Gaza, and redefining control of the Strip—potentially over Israel’s objections. ...

