We had a beautiful relationship, best in the world …
Until.
Who knows if any of this is true or just more Trumpian rhetoric—like about the Houthis “capitulating”—but there does seem to be some fire behind the smoke. The linkage to the debacle of Trump’s war on Yemen resonates. In particular, Huckabee’s statement that the US will only respond to Houthi attacks on Israel if US citizens are harmed seems significant. Granted, one could argue that virtually any attack on Israel would be likely to harm a US citizen. Still … time will tell.
MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼
Trump's Administration is apparently 'taking distance' from Israel .. so if Israel does anything (like striking Iran's nuclear facilities) the US will be able to say "we're not involved" & will avoid retaliation from Iran on its military assets in the region.
Or its genuine
Patarames @Pataramesh￼
Trump was drawn into a mess by Israel￼, promised a easy win against Yemen.
￼ Now all this false assessment of Yemeni capabilities are firing back at the political level.
Image of US￼-military-power was scratched for supporting Gaza war
￼ 3 F/A-18 lost, 8 MQ-9 drones, aircraft carriers had to operate too far away to protect against the Iran￼-made weapons, drastically reducing firepower.
... They didn't even dare to cross the strait of Bab-al-Mandab...
11:11 PM · May 8, 2025
Megatron @Megatron_ron￼
BREAKING:
￼￼ The friendship between Trump and Netanyahu is over
Israeli Army Radio reports that President Trump has decided to 'cut contact' with Netanyahu, stating that Netanyahu and his associates act 'arrogant' and try to push around the President
Close associates of Trump told Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, that the President feels disrespected and manipulated by Netanyahu, and that there's nothing he hates more than 'appearing as easily manipulated' in public. – (IDF Radio)
Megatron @Megatron_ron￼
BREAKING:
￼￼ After the information from the official Israeli Army radio that Trump cut contact with Netyanahu, US Secretary of Defense Hegseth also cancels visit to Israel
So much for the Houthis “capitulating.”
MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼
The Yemenis have launched a Ballistic Missile on Israel an hour ago.
The Israelis claim that it was intercepted by Israel's Arrow air defense system, and that the American THAAD system missed.
In other news, it appears the Victory Day parade in Moscow went off without a hitch.
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2025/05/trump-decouples-us-middle-east-policy-from-israels-interests.html
This is a fundamental change in U.S. policy. It is not conceivable that a president Joe Biden or Kamala Harris would have shunned Netanyahoo on three of such important issues.
The change comes while Trump fired his national security advisor Mike Waltz for having too 'intensive contacts' with Natanyahoo's office. He had also called off strikes against Iran which Israel and Waltz had been planning.
Netanyahoo's manipulative behavior is likely the reason for these changes:
US President Donald Trump has decided to cut off direct contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a report said Thursday.
Yanir Cozin, a correspondent for Israeli Army Radio, said in a post on his X account that Trump made the decision after close associates told Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer that the president believes that Netanyahu is manipulating him.
***An Israeli official added that Dermer’s tone during recent discussions with senior Republican figures about what Trump should do*** was seen as arrogant and unhelpful.
The official said that people around Trump told him that "Netanyahu was manipulating him."
**"There is nothing Trump hates more than being portrayed as a fool or someone being played.** That’s why he decided to cut contact with Netanyahu," the official added.
...
NEW: Trump May Announce Gaza Deal With Minimal Israeli Input, Says Israeli Report
A new report from Israel Hayom says U.S. President Donald Trump may unveil a sweeping Gaza agreement by the end of this week—one developed with deep American involvement but only partial Israeli participation. The deal is said to include provisions for ending the war, rebuilding Gaza, and redefining control of the Strip—potentially over Israel’s objections. ...