It looks like one area in which Trump has learned from past experience (Trump 1.0) is in dealing with leftist street theater and violence. Normals or aspiring normals don’t want chaos in their lives. They want the trains to run on time. Leftist insurrection tends to be self defeating in the long run.

Eric Daugherty @EricLDaugh￼ ￼ BREAKING: By a whopping margin of +20 points, Americans APPROVE of President Trump sending the National Guard to the LA riots, 59%-39% - InsiderAdvantage poll This includes 56% of INDEPENDENTS, and 37% of DEMOCRATS.

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Some foreigners are misunderstanding just how popular the current policies are in America. Like Russia in the early-2000s, the country has seen nearly ten years of chaos. If you come in and offer to put things back in order, people support that.

Meanwhile, across the pond, London wants to become LA. But what will they do about the climate?

As the West descends into societal and political turmoil, financial and monetary turmoil follows. The direction is clear enough. Take note—USD is under 50% of official reserves.

Pictures:

Balaji @balajis Gold has touched all time highs. BRICS is stacking gold bricks. And USD is now below 50%. https://ecb.europa.eu/press/other-publications/ire/html/ecb.ire202506.en.html…

Interesting observation that argues that everything is connected:

Philip Soos @PhilipSoos￼ Gold prices typically track the inverted real interest rate, and this trend split apart in 2022, likely due to Europe's idiotic seizure of Russia's FX reserves in the Euroclear. It cannot be overstated what a monumental mistake this was, undermining the global financial order.

Finally, in this environment of investment turmoil and uncertainty, who will laugh last? Trump or Harvard?

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Private equity just isn’t paying out any more. This is why they are turning to extract ever-more rent from the industries they touch - killing many and leaving everyone with higher prices. The industry is like a heroin addict that switches to fentanyl for a bigger high.