Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
No's avatar
No
2h

I find myself with the 39% who want the rioting to continue. Democrats should feel the results of burning cars, no food and fear of the street gangs. Let it burn until it's 90% in favor of restoring order. The thugs should venture into the rich, liberal suburbs. Share the wealth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture