Mark Wauck
7h

Patarames argues that damage is limited, hasn't gotten to deep underground--that makes sense from the type of attacks that were made. Either locally launched drones or from outside Iran's airspace:

Patarames @Pataramesh

2h￼

Israel inflicted pain to force a massive reaction from Iran

That, in turn, would bring in the U.S. to target critical sites like Fordow

￼ This also means that the operation has not neutralized anything critical, besides IRGC personalities

Reality:

- High bay halls for missile & launcher maintenance have long since been moved inside the tunnels.

These are 25 year old relicts

- No damage at the rocks around the tunnel entrances, just at the doors.

Easily repairable.

No real effect on the base even without repair.

Steghorn21
7h

The Iran regime can't hunker down and weather the storm. If they don't respond in a meaningful way, then they are finished. It's already deeply disturbing that they were caught with their trousers down after months of empty lying by Trump. And a brief message to Putin and Xi: if you didn't know it already, these maniacs want you dead and won't stop until you are.

