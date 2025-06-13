The attack on Iran represents the Anglo-Zionist Empire’s escalation aimed at global supremacy. I’ve been arguing for months that the aggressive moves directed at Iran are a southern front directed at Russia, ultimately preparing for the war on China. I’ve repeatedly pointed to Trump’s open statement that he would go to war against any country that sought to displace King Dollar from its throne as the sign that Trump 2.0 is basically about a war on the world. Attacking Iran is intended as a body blow against BRICS because a rising China stands in the way of Anglo-Zionist global supremacy. The window for that offensive has been closing, and the Empire’s frontman, Trump, has rolled the dice.

I’m listening to an Italian speaking with Brian Berletic saying: US - Israel played Good Cop - Bad Cop with Iran. With Russia it’s the same. Trump is trying to play Good Cop while the EU yappers are the Bad Cop. Makes sense.

Michael Tracey Michael Tracey 7h ￼One of the most clever ploys in recent political history was setting up Trump as some big nemesis of "neocons" who supposedly hate him because he's the "candidate of peace," as Vance put it. A few months into his term, "neocons," such as they exist, are having a collective orgasm **Posted three hours before the Military Solution was unleashed.** "Disinformation" is a chronically overused term, but this one fits the bill

Here are two tweets that sum this up:

ayden @squatsons￼ I don’t know if people think I’m pro Iranian or something but I’m not. All of these strike are serious and doing damage. My position is that this is a geo-strategic mistake on the U.S. part and fully expected unfortunately. I’m more concerned about what comes after this, the ramifications will be immense. 10:07 PM · Jun 12, 2025

Brian Berletic @BrianJBerletic￼ ￼￼￼As warned, Trump "Negotiations" with Iran Were Cover for Major US-Israeli Strike ￼Iran can retaliate and give US the war it desperately seeks to provoke, although will likely continue striking Iran regardless, it's out of time and all bets are off;

￼World needs to stop "negotiating" with US and make clear any attack by obvious US proxies will be interpreted as an attack by the US itself or else the US will dismantle each nation, in detail (one at a time/strategic sequencing) - COLLECTIVE deterrence is required BEFORE US acts again;

￼It is time for those defending Trump to wake up, speak up, and deny him the plausible deniability his administration exists solely to create - this is not what Americans voted for, HOLD THE GOVERNMENT & CORPORATIONS BEHIND THESE POLICES Responsible - but racism and delusion will likely persist or even worsen;

￼Russia and China are next - it will not stop at Iran, the goal of striking Iran is to create the conditions to further encircle and contain Russia and China; 11:39 PM · Jun 12, 2025

Berletic pitches it strongly here. I happen not to agree with all of this, but it’s necessary to think about these issues. I DO agree that

Brian Berletic @BrianJBerletic 9h I (and @squatsons) have warned that Iran was not as strong as people wished or imagined, I warned the US is out of time, dangerous and desperate, the Trump administration was fully on board with continuity of agenda and all claims of "peace," "MAGA," and "negotiations," were a smokescreen for continued hostilities and dangerous provocations, and that there were no designs for spheres of influence or interest in Washington to accept or join multi-polarism - and not because I can predict the future but because it is spelled out IN THE POLICY PAPERS..... Here is your tangible undeniable proof, delivered at the cost of an act of war. Denial has consequences and denial/inaction has brought us to this dangerous precipice - how much further we go toward the edge depends on what we all do next. First step will be disallowing the US to pass this off as an "Israeli strike," an operation only possible with not only US intelligence but also logistics, planning, munitions, and likely US aircraft participanting directly. The US is also telling Iran it will respond to any Iranian retaliation making the US a direct party to this act of war. Those making excuses for Trump this point forward are complicit in the crimes committed by the US and its proxies against peace, stability and prosperity worldwide. Hold the corporations that put these politicians into office in Washington accountable, stop giving them your money, stop talking about just boycotting "Israel" and boycott the corporations using Israel to advance US hegemony. And those so obsessed with Israel they don't see US corporations as the central problem, you've carried water for this too. It's time to wake up and grow up. Your life as you know it will depend on it.

How Iran responds remains to be seen. Berletic argues that Iran will hunker down and “try to survive.” Here’s a first response:

Iran has withdrawn from nuclear talks with the United States, which were scheduled to take place on Sunday in Oman. The meeting was cancelled on Friday in response to Israeli attacks on high-rise buildings and nuclear facilities in and around Tehran. President Donald Trump and his administration had been working for months to reach a deal with Iran, reportedly [allegedly] urging Israel to hold off strikes as the negotiations were ongoing. The Wall Street Journal reports that Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to strike during a phone call on Monday. Iranian news outlet Ahram reports that the talks have been suspended “until further notice.” The Iranian government believes the United States was involved in the attack despite statements to the contrary made by the Trump administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “The Zionist enemy carried out this attack with the help of the United States and targeted residential areas,” a spokesperson for the Iranian armed forces said in a statement. “Israel will pay a heavy price and should expect a strong response from us. That response will definitely come.” Oman’s leadership has also condemned Israel’s attack.

Here’s a hardnosed argument:

₦₳V𝚜𝚝é𝚟𝚊 ￼ ᴢ @Navsteva￼ Alexander Kharchenko writes … However, Iran itself set itself up. It responded to all previous strikes with threatening statements and demonstrative shelling of wastelands in Israel. After several such “responses”, Israel clearly understood that it can do anything with Iran. Real politics is played by serious gentlemen, and if your rhetoric does not match your capabilities, then very soon you will be put in a situation where capitulation will be the lesser of two evils. In fact, Iran is now facing such a choice. Either Iran responds and its oil industry is destroyed, or Iran allows its nuclear facilities to be finished off and its economy is left untouched. A strike on Iran’s oil sector is more than an economic one. The country currently has an energy shortage. If oil refineries in Iran are destroyed, there will be massive power outages, and automobile transportation will also be seriously affected. Israel's main goal is to launch a series of protests and overthrow the current leadership of Iran. The chairs under Iranian politicians have been swaying for a long time, and after such a resounding slap in the face from Israel, everything will get even worse. In any case, the Iranian elites are sentenced and now they must make a choice: either give battle and deserve an honorable death, or accept the circumstances and be killed by Israeli agents during an evening walk. I repeat once again that the foundations of politics have not changed for centuries. Only the strong and those who are ready to use force are respected. Trump shakes the hand of yesterday's al-Qaeda leader, and the leadership of a UN member is destroyed without declaring war. There will be no morality in this text. Smart people learn from the mistakes of others, while others will be wiped off the face of the earth.

What this really is? The gauntlet has been thrown down to Putin and Xi.