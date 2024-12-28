All sorts of stuff going on, without much notice due to year end attention deficit. But …

Wacky Euros—Danish PM, when not preparing to repel US invasion of Greenland, is hoarding canned food against Russian invasion. She says she’s up to a three day supply. Smart aleck commenter on X suggests stockpiling anti-psychotic drugs.

Kinda related—illustration of how far Western MSM has sunk, peddling blatant hoax stories:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics Western media is COMPLETELY COOKED. Outlets like The London Times, CNN, Newsweek, New York Post, and others ran with a blatantly fake story about a “North Korean soldier” captured by Ukraine in the Kursk region. The photo? A 2022 Reddit post, complete with photoshopped insignia, recycled by Ukrainian propaganda. No evidence. No verification. Just wild claims from the same camp that brought you tales of Hezbollah fighters and grandmas downing missiles with jars of pickles.

No wonder normal people don’t trust MSM any longer. There are some interesting article out about how this works in the US. Not surprisingly, the effort at thought control received a shot of steroids during the Covid Hoax. We in America have an agency that’s dedicated to censoring truth and propagating hoaxes. It’s called CISA, and its a spinoff from the CIA. Like the CIA, it’s supposed to be protecting the US from foreign intel activity so, unsurprisingly, America is flooded with intel generated stories claiming foreign propaganda and “meddling” and all sorts of stuff. Because it needs to show a foreign intel angle. If there isn’t one, well, just make it up—because the MSM will propagate it as directed, using Deep State assets in the prestige private sector:

The Spies Who Hate Us Authored by Jeffrey A. Tucker via the Brownstone Institute, Brownstone Institute has been tracking a little-known federal agency for years. It is part of the Department of Homeland Security created after 9-11. It is called the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency or CISA. It was created in 2018 out of a 2017 executive order that seemed to make sense. It was a mandate to secure American digital infrastructure against foreign attack and infiltration.

What was it up to during the Covid years? For starters, it handled election security for 2020 and 2022. If that suggests to you a connection between the Covid Hoax and the move to oust Trump, you might be a conspiracy theorist—but, then again, you might not be. What CISA activity during the Covid Hoax did, for those with eyes to see, was to reveal a vast shadow government that rules America. Don’t doubt that CISA was coordinating with DHS, with FBI, with just about every agency that could support their agenda:

… it handled election security for 2020 and 2022, which, if you understand the implications of that, should make you spit out your coffee upon learning. More than any other agency, it became the operationally relevant government during this period. It was the agency that worked through third parties and packet-switching networking to take down your Facebook group. It worked through all kinds of intermediaries to keep a lid on Twitter. It managed LinkedIn, Instagram, and most of the other mainstream platforms ... The most astonishing court document just came out. It was unearthed in the course of litigation undertaken by America First Legal. It has no redaction. It is a reverse chronicle of most of what they did from February 2020 until last year. It is 500 pages long. The version available now takes an age to download, so we shrunk it and put it on fast view so you can see the entire thing. What you discover is this. Everything that the intelligence agencies did not like during this period – doubting lockdowns, dismissing masking, questioning the vaccine, and so on – was targeted through a variety of cutouts among NGOs, universities, and private-sector fact-checkers. It was all labeled as Russian and Chinese propaganda so as to fit in with CISA’s mandate. Then it was throttled and taken down. It managed remarkable feats such as getting WhatsApp to stop allowing bulk sharing. It gets crazier. CISA documented that it deprecated the study of Jay Bhattacharya from May 2020 that showed that Covid was far more widespread and less dangerous than the CDC was claiming, thus driving down the Infection Fatality Rate within the range of a bad flu. This was at a time when it was widely assumed to be the black death. CISA weighed in to say that the study was faulty and tore down posts about it. The granularity of their work is shocking, naming Epoch Times, Unz.org, and a whole series of websites as disinformation, often with a crazy spin that identified them with Russian propaganda, white supremacy, terrorist activity, or some such. ... Everything that is contrary to government claims becomes foreign infiltration or insurrectionist or otherwise seditious. ... AFL summarizes the document as follows. CISA’s Countering Foreign Influence Task Force (CFITF) relied on the Censorship Industrial Complex to inform its censorship of alleged foreign disinformation narratives regarding COVID-19. Unelected bureaucrats at CISA weaponized the homeland security apparatus, including FEMA, to monitor COVID-19 speech dissenting from “expert” medical guidance, including President Trump’s comments about taking Hydroxychloroquine in 2020. Many of these “false” narratives later turned out to be true, ... To determine what was “foreign disinformation,” CISA relied on the Censorship Industrial Complex’s usual suspects (Atlantic Council DFR Lab, Media Matters, Stanford Internet Observatory) — ... For years, this story of censorship has unfolded in shocking ways. This document among tens of thousands of pages is surely among the most incriminating. And discussing it is apparently still taboo because the Subcommittee report on Covid never once mentions CISA. Why might that be? In the strange world of D.C., CISA might be considered untouchable because it was staffed out of the National Security Agency which itself is a spinoff of the Central Intelligence Agency. Thus does its activities generally fall under the category of classified. And its many functioning assets in the civilian sector are legally bound to keep their relationships and connections private.

And now here we are at the end of of 2024, and look what happened in November. You might what else CISA was doing during the years that it was focused on controlling the thoughts of American citizens. One thing we now know that they weren’t doing was actually fulfilling their mandate to secure the national cyber infrastructure. We know this because CISA just backhandedly told us so, via a must read article that dissects their new CYA guide on best security practices:

Excerpts only:

The Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (DHS-CISA) released an issuance entitled “Mobile Communications Best Practice Guidance” on December 18, 2024. … there were several flags that began to jump out at me. First, the guidance was complex from even the cybersecurity expert’s point of view, much less the average, typical user of mobile computing and smartphones. Second, the document did not reference any of the “Typhoon” series of Chinese intrusions that were first revealed by Microsoft in May of 2023. And third, after years of lecturing everyone on the merits and virtues of 2FA (Two Factor Authentication) there was a sentence that belied panic. The lead was buried in the third point of guidance: “Do not use SMS as a second factor for authentication.” What is the real message in this seemingly prosaic, mundane, and forgettable techie release? DHS CISA and the entire U.S. Government have been manhandled by the Chinese Typhoon series of intrusions, … Data Centers, Routers, and Servers now have been broken into en masse. China is squatting inside of Verizon, Comcast, Google, Apple, Microsoft and all other environments … “Do not use SMS as a second factor for authentication” is a white flag of surrender that admits the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) has created a cyber redoubt inside the ISP networks and can see that 2FA code texted to you, which means they can immediately use that 2FA code to enter your secure website – including U.S. Government Websites, or personal websites such as your banking or investments. … The DHS CISA release was a screaming klaxon of red alert. ... It was a legalistic CYA self-indemnification before change of Administration. … How did we get to this point? ... … This breach is the result of Deep State Woke-ism, pure and simple. … If the Deep State had spent more time doing their Constitutional duties and less time spying on Americans, this would not have happened. But with the cancerous effect of Woke-ism, DEI, and CRT, a hapless Deep State Blob has been created that is far more threatened by the American Citizen than the Chinese Communist Party.

Is it possible that there’s some good news? Could we get some help from outside the Intel Community, that could strike at the Woke IC’s war on Americans? If so, that might force a reorientation of our National Security state to actual national security. Consider this:

Marc Andreessen: 'Every Signal Is Being Sent' Trump DOJ Official Harmeet Dhillon Will Drop Hammer On Woke Corporations Billionaire investor and Donald Trump adviser Marc Andreessen thinks corporate culture is about to undergo a radical change. Speaking with Erik Torenberg on the Moment of Zen podcast, Andreessen said that the reign of extreme wokeness, particularly in corporate America and the media, is rapidly coming to an end. The catalyst? A combination of rising legal risks, the deflation of wokeness as a cultural force, and a change in leadership at the Department of Justice. Andreessen highlighted that with the appointment of Harmeet Dhillon to head the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, the federal government may soon begin to challenge and reverse many of the DEI-driven policies that have dominated corporations, universities, and other large institutions over the past decade.

The key to this possible good news is that many of the institutions that Dhillon will target—some of which, like the University of Michagan, have pre-emptively shut down their entire DEI programs—have been IC/CISA assets for many years. They have been at the center of the war on American free speech and free thought. We tend to focus on nefarious activities of government agencies—understandably—but neglect the reality that in this internet age much of their work is accomplished by coopting private institutions and vast corporations. Breaking that link is the key. Could Dhillon play a major part in that by attacking the hidden censorship activities enabled by this unholy IC/private conglomerate?

Meanwhile, a NATO on NATO proxy war seems to be developing in Syria to counter Turkey’s ambitions:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ I assume these [drones] are coming from America. A NATO-on-NATO war is developing in Syria. I still find it hilarious taxpayer-funded BROsint chuds were cheering this on because they haven’t updated their geopolitical software since 2005. Embarrassing. ￼￼ Quote dana @dana916 Dec 27 ￼The [Anglo-Zionist backed SDF] Kurds continue to develop FPV drones at an accelerated pace. The footage shows several drones striking M113 armored personnel carriers transferred from Turkey and personnel of pro-Turkish SNA militants in the vicinity of Manbij . The accuracy of hits is still clearly a bit tight, but the road is mastered by the one who walks it.

And Israel has launched new offensives in southern Syria.

Russia watches, and goes from strength to strength on the Ukraine battlefield:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ NEW: ￼ The Russians started equipping Geran drones with AI, and now they can work and find targets independently Russia has begun equipping Geran with artificial intelligence, Ukraine's ambassador to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov told Politico. This makes them difficult to jam using electronic warfare, since attack drones themselves recognize the target and strike, for example, at power plants.

And the Russian friendly Taliban government in Afghanistan is using their US military bounty—left behind—to retaliate (or something) against US backed Pakistan.