Thomas Massie @RepThomasMassie￼
￼AIPAC looking for someone to primary me in KY-4 right now:
9:23 PM · Jun 28, 2025
￼Katie Halper @kthalps￼
This tweet really gives the game away. Jews aren’t in danger. We just want our racism, hysteria and neurosis to be seen and coddled. Is that asking too much?
5:21 PM · Jun 27, 2025
Haaretz.com @haaretzcom
Jun 27
'It's a killing field': IDF soldiers ordered to shoot at unarmed Gazans waiting for humanitarian aid
https://haaretz.com/israel-news/2025-06-27/ty-article-magazine/.premium/idf-soldiers-ordered-to-shoot-deliberately-at-unarmed-gazans-waiting-for-humanitarian-aid/00000197-ad8e-de01-a39f-ffbe33780000
Testimony of an IDF soldier.
Younis Tirawi | يونس @ytirawi
￼It appears that Israeli soldiers graffitied phrases like “Death to Arabs” and “Kahanah was right” on the walls of Gaza’s only cancer hospital, which is currently being used as a military base by Israeli troops in Netzarim.
3:48 PM · Jun 30, 2024
But there’s a lighter side to being a Judeo-Nazi in Gaza—if you can’t laugh about genocide …?
Shaiel Ben-Ephraim @academic_la￼
What happened to the children who owned these bikes, Brianna? Did you ever wonder?
9:20 PM · Jun 28, 2025
Spetsnaℤ 007 ￼@Alex_Oloyede2￼
This is beyond embarrassing...
6:27 PM · Jun 28, 2025
DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics
27m
￼Intercepted Iranian Call: Trump’s Strikes Were “Less Devastating Than Expected”
The U.S. intercepted a private call between senior Iranian officials discussing this month’s American strikes on Iran’s nuclear program, according to four people familiar with classified intelligence reported by The Washington Post.
In the call, Iranian officials remarked that the Trump-ordered strikes were less destructive and extensive than they had anticipated. They openly speculated why the attacks did not cause more damage.
The intelligence, now circulating within the U.S. government, is being described as “not particularly significant” by administration officials.
Sacrilege and statecraft: How Christian Zionism distorts scripture to serve empire
https://www.rt.com/news/620745-israel-us-christian-zionism/
The all on press by the Trump liars to convince everyone that his big beautiful attacks on Iran that saved the world from imminent nuclear annihilation continues unabated. Apparently, Trump is going to invite the B2 pilots to the WH. If you question the efficacy of the strikes, why you hate the brave B2 pilots, one of whom is a woman!
Trump’s juvenile tweetfest over the last day has the MAGA crowd cheering as he blasts away at Paul and Tillis for voting against his BBB. Never mind that nearly every good part of the bill has been stripped out by his supposed allies in the Senate.
And as Trump goes searching through the yellow pages for another orange man lite to run against his arch-rival Massie, his base quietly wonders when the drama is going to stop and Trump is going to become a normal human being who occasionally exhibits a sign of grace and humility.