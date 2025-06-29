Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4h

Sacrilege and statecraft: How Christian Zionism distorts scripture to serve empire

https://www.rt.com/news/620745-israel-us-christian-zionism/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Manul's avatar
Manul
4hEdited

The all on press by the Trump liars to convince everyone that his big beautiful attacks on Iran that saved the world from imminent nuclear annihilation continues unabated. Apparently, Trump is going to invite the B2 pilots to the WH. If you question the efficacy of the strikes, why you hate the brave B2 pilots, one of whom is a woman!

Trump’s juvenile tweetfest over the last day has the MAGA crowd cheering as he blasts away at Paul and Tillis for voting against his BBB. Never mind that nearly every good part of the bill has been stripped out by his supposed allies in the Senate.

And as Trump goes searching through the yellow pages for another orange man lite to run against his arch-rival Massie, his base quietly wonders when the drama is going to stop and Trump is going to become a normal human being who occasionally exhibits a sign of grace and humility.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture