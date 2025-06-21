Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
2h

P.s. Forget monitoring aircraft flights. Check how many pizza deliveries are going to the Pentagon and Langley tonight. :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
2h

I just saw on Fox News not 15 minutes ago that part of our B2 bomber fleet was now in route to Guam which I suspect will be the staging area bomb ran with the MOAB bunker bombs. Looks like they’re not going to make the mistake twice of putting the B2 bomber force in Diego Garcia within an easy reach of Iranian missiles.

I think Trump already made the decision days ago and it’s gonna come back and hold him . If the attack is made in the next 24 hours or so, how will the markets open on Monday especially the oil markets.

What will the Houthis do, they’ve already said it gets attacked. They will start targeting United States Naval warships and there’s nothing we can do to stop them because our war against Yemen failed miserably. What will happen if one of our carriers either is heavily damaged or sunk?

What’s going to happen if one or more of those B2 bombers are shot down in Iran ?

Air superiority and bombing alone is not going to win the war and we have known all this since the end of World War II when we did the strategic study by the Air Force on the effects of daylight and nighttime bombing and we found for the most part it never worked. The eighth Air Force, for instance, had a 50% casualty rate in daylight bombing about that, and yet they results in the after action reports showed that our bombing efforts did not do anything to stop the German military, and industry from keeping going.

You have to wonder if Trump and others in the administration I have deluded themselves and to think of that one bomb run using the bunker busting bombs is going to solve all their problems and the fact the matter is it won’t.

God forbid if Trump decides to use limited nuclear bombs and I ran that’s a line that cannot be crossed. If Trump were to use nuclear weapons, he would be a pariah to the rest of the world. He would be finished politically in this country, I think impeachment proceedings would start, and in this case, I believe he would be convicted in the Senate and be driven from office. His legacy and everything that he stood for in total tatters.

He would undoubtedly be looked at is the very worst president ever Nixon would look like a hero compared to him . You have to wonder if his ego and narcissistic personality have gotten the best of him on this and he thinks he some type of wartime president like Franklin Roosevelt. He wants his USS Missouri moment and he’s not going to get it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mark Wauck and others
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture