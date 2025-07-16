Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2h

Stable genius or unstable, um, moron?

Trump Lashes Out Over Epstein, Says He Doesn’t ‘Want Support’ of Those Seeking More Info.

National Post ^ | 7.16.25 | Raheem Kassam

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, President Donald Trump addressed ongoing discussions about Jeffrey Epstein, labeling them as a “hoax” perpetuated by his former supporters and the media. Trump criticized these supporters for being misled by what he described as the “Lunatic Left” and stated that he no longer desires their backing.

Trump falsely compared the Epstein discussions to previous events he deemed as scams, including the Steele Dossier and the Russia investigation, asserting that these narratives are part of a pattern used by Democrats to distract from their failures.

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker,” Trump declared, emphasizing his disapproval of those who continue to engage in these discussions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Mark Wauck and others
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
1h

Tracey captures the surreality of what's going on. Tracey, of course, is an Epstein skeptic. I heard Aaron Mate yesterday maintaining that he doesn't think Epstein was part of an intel op. I disagree with both of them--to me it's a no brainer that this was all an intel op.

Michael Tracey @mtracey￼

What's hilarious about Trump's handling of the Epstein stuff is that he doesn't even bother to offer any perfunctory sympathies for the "victims." He basically just keeps saying it's bullshit, and everyone still obsessing over it is a moron

Trump ranting about the "Epstein Hoax" while sitting next to the Crown Prince of Bahrain is the content we all crave. Notice Trump doesn't even bother to feign sympathy for the "victims" -- he just calls it a hoax, and tells Republicans worried about Epstein that they're "stupid"

Now his claim is that Republicans got "duped" by Democrats over the Epstein Files, "no different than Russia Russia Russia." Remember when the MAGA Influencers were trying to scapegoat Pam Bondi?

Theoretically there could have been some way for Trump to artfully "move on" from the Epstein debacle if that's what he really wants. Instead, he's going nuclear on his biggest supporters, disowning them and declaring they've been conned by Democrat "bullshit." Fascinating stuff!

All other things being equal, if Kash Patel and Dan Bongino really got conned by a Democrat hoax, and that's why they spent years as private citizens ranting and raving about a giant pedophile ring coverup, shouldn't they resign?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture