The enormity of it all is, at this moment, still almost impossible to wrap our heads around. We’re talking about the biggest slush fund, the biggest money laundering operation, in human history. But let’s be clear about something. Elon Musk is a front man. He’s playing the role to perfection and seems extraordinarily capable of handling the demonization and turning it back. He understands that this is all a measure of ruling class desperation—they see that Trump’s pledge to drain the Swamp extends well beyond the usual anti-waste or anti-corruption campaigns, that ultimately stall out. Trump is exposing the very foundations of the ruling order of this country.

Dr. Steve Caudle, a pastor at Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church in Chattanooga, called violent attacks on Musk for exposing corruption and fraud via DOGE. “I’ll say to you, beloved, no one likes violence, but sometimes violence is necessary,” Caudle proclaimed. He continued, “When Elon Musk forces his way into the United States Treasury and threatens to steal your personal information and your social security check there is the possibility of violence.” “Sometimes the Devil will act so ugly that you have NO CHOICE but to get violent and fight!” he further declared. … Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California claims that supporters want their Party to use “actual weapons” to fight back against Elon Musk and DOGE.

But, again, let’s be clear. The architect of DOGE is someone with an intimate, insider’s knowledge of the entire government spending process. That someone is almost certainly Russ Vought, the now and former Director of the Office of Management and Budget, perhaps the most powerful position in the US government. Vought is one of the guys most responsible for the Trump 2.0 plan by which Trump will reassert the Office of the Presidency as the Chief Executive of the USA, will regain control over the Executive Branch. Vought, the budget and management guy, understands the full implications of the old saw: follow the money. With his experience he already knows what will be revealed—not ALL the details, but plenty. He knows where to point DOGE, the order of ops for DOGE, etc.

For example, Vought probably knew this one years ago—and understood the full implications:

This is why it is all hands on deck to stop Elon Musk’s DOGE team. On Monday, Elon Musk’s DOGE revealed the federal government didn’t trace $4.7 trillion in payments. $4.7 trillion dollars in payments were left blank, making it nearly impossible to trace, DOGE said. ... The Treasury Access Symbol (TAS) is an identification code linking a Treasury payment to a budget line item (standard financial process). In the Federal Government, the TAS field was optional for ~$4.7 Trillion in payments and was often left blank, making traceability almost… — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) February 17, 2025 Trillions of dollars in taxpayer money went into a federal government black hole! The government will audit you, track every single dollar that went into your bank account, and hunt you down to squeeze every last penny. But once they get hold of YOUR money – they chuck it into a black hole of their choice with little to no accountability. … — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 17, 2025 Musk’s DOGE has exposed trillions in waste in just the first few weeks of Trump’s second term. …

Zerohedge also looks at that news and adds to it with information about money that can be traced:

Musk celebrated the move. "Major improvement in Treasury payment integrity going live!" he tweeted. "This was a combined effort of DOGE, USTreasury and FederalReserve. Nice work by all." DOGE's scrutiny of various government agencies is eliciting high-pitched shrieks from nearly every leftist in America, from establishment politicians who don't want the curtain that hides their hijinks and grifting torn down, to your liberal sister-in-law who thinks the government has an endless supply of money and that it spends it all virtuously. … In the wake of the latest revelation that makes normal people glad that DOGE teams are scouring the federal government, Democrats desperately tried to find a way to make it sound bad that DOGE exposed trillions in untraceable payouts and promptly instituted tighter accounting discipline. … Meanwhile, leftists have also been foaming at the mouth over news that DOGE staffers are looking into the Social Security Administration's (SSA) books, as if they were going to start rerouting funds to Tesla. Considering Social Security is careening toward mandatory benefit cuts as soon as 2033, everyone should welcome a team of financial professionals making sure the system isn't being drained by improper payments. Of course, that appears to be exactly what's been happening. On Sunday night, Musk said DOGE might be on the trail of "the biggest fraud in history," as SSA data appears to show that 20.789 million Americans over the age of 100 are collecting Social Security retirement benefits. That includes 12 million who are purportedly over 120 years old.

No home or business can operate this way. This was not a bug in the system, because it went on for many years. It was a fundamental feature by which the American—or Anglo-Zionist—Empire was operated. At home and abroad, because it’s all connected. In the first few days of Trump 2.0—remember, we’re not quite a month into this—the revelations about USAID focused on foreign matters, but we soon learned that that was, perhaps, only one part of the whole, and maybe not the most important part.

All of this grift was put in place by politicians, so naturally there’s going to be money going to political ops. Yes, here in the USA. I don’t often recommend rereads of my own stuff, but I will now. This is from Feb 6, and in the full length post I quote extensively from CTH and from an article by Michael Shellenberger:

The revelations coming out about USAID have confirmed what has long been suspected. USAID was the primary vehicle for engineering Deep State regime change in the form of “color revolutions” around the world—but also domestically. Nowhere was this more evident than in the removal of Trump from the presidency. Ironically, if Trump’s draining of the DC Swamp succeeds (I refrain from comment on his exclusively foreign policy misadventures), we—and many others around the world—may all be better off than if Trump remained president for the past four years. He has come into office with a mandate for fundamental change, with a deeper knowledge of the task before him and how to attack it, and with a vigor and determination and preparation that is breathtaking. Today, two fine—and complementary—articles address USAID’s domestic regime change role, specifically with regard to the attempted impeachments of Trump. …

This is also why I recommended LJ’s article yesterday regarding Brit perfidy in the Russia Hoax. The Brit role in the Russia Hoax epitomizes the close linkage between foreign and domestic regime change that was all funded by your tax dollars.

Sundance last night referred to all this once again, briefly:

DOGE Money Trail Will Reveal “Foreign Aid Payments” Returning to Congress When Elon Musk asked how Norm Eisen [Dem legal attack dog] could be financed, I replied, “If the United States govt gave money to Qatar, knowing Qatar was going to send that money to organizations within the USA intended to carry out an objective of a small group in U.S. govt., what would that be called?” Qatar is a major source of funding for the Brookings Institute. Brookings funds various Lawfare operations, including Norm Eisen. The extended process is quite simple. If elements within the U.S. Govt., wanted to indirectly fund Brookings, could they do it by sending funds to Qatar? The question is not supposition, because this was the exact process Hillary Clinton and Leon Panetta used for the State Dept to send weapons to the Libyan “rebels,” aka Operation Zero Footprint. … Are the various political NGOs and activist groups in the USA actually funded, indirectly, by U.S. taxpayers? Many signs point to, yes. Against this high likelihood, it becomes just a natural extension of the process if U.S. politicians are beneficiaries of the circular laundry operation.

Sundance is being cautious, because the signs he’s certainly aware of raise the likelihood to a certainty. For example, we’re finding that a common mechanism for domestic political operations was for Senators—call them Lindsey! and Tom Cotton for the sake of our example, but there would be many more—created or joined foundations with the ostensible goal of spreading “democracy” around the world. Democracy, meaning, LGBTQwerty and all that other woke jazz. But that money also flowed back home, which is why the Ruling Class went totally bonkers when Trump started looking at Ukraine. And this, too, may explain Trump’s financial pressure that’s being applied to Zelensky and Ukraine. Maybe Trump is looking for information, meaning, leverage, meaning, power. I mentioned Lindsey! and Cotton—both fully owned subsidiaries of Anglo-Zionism—for a reason. Trump understands that the Ruling Class, ultimately, is bipartisan.

So let’s give the last word to Alastair Crooke. This is the beginning of a long article, but the beginning gives the big picture. Bear in mind, Crooke is a former high level intelligence professional: