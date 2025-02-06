Just an admin note: I’ve had appointments on all four days of this week so far that have eaten into “work” time. With so much going on, I’m playing catchup again. However, the revelations regarding USAID deserve to be highlighted—not just the salacious media control ops but the more nefarious intentions behind it all.

The revelations coming out about USAID have confirmed what has long been suspected. USAID was the primary vehicle for engineering Deep State regime change in the form of “color revolutions” around the world—but also domestically. Nowhere was this more evident than in the removal of Trump from the presidency. Ironically, if Trump’s draining of the DC Swamp succeeds (I refrain from comment on his exclusively foreign policy misadventures), we—and many others around the world—may all be better off than if Trump remained president for the past four years. He has come into office with a mandate for fundamental change, with a deeper knowledge of the task before him and how to attack it, and with a vigor and determination and preparation that is breathtaking.

Today, two fine—and complementary—articles address USAID’s domestic regime change role, specifically with regard to the attempted impeachments of Trump. First is CTH’s article, which provides a more general overview:

Sundance begins by noting that USAID’s role as a front for Deep State regime change ops overseas has long been known. Then …

The fact that USAID was similarly involved in domestic influence operations, is now coming forth with receipts showing how USAID paid domestic political groups for activism, paid for media influence operations and generally did the same thing inside the United States that the CIA/USAID were doing outside the USA. … Factually, the passage of the Patriot Act in October of 2001 created the legal authority for CIA operations to engage in domestic politics under the auspices of national security. That’s the entire role of the ODNI to act as the pivot point permitting the CIA to collaborate with the newly formed Dept of Homeland Security (DHS). ... In sum, the CIA and FBI work in partnership with the DNI and DHS.

To be honest, I’m not clear about the legal authority for CIA operations in domestic politics. That it has done so has long been clear, but that there is a legal authority for it isn’t so clear. On the other hand, based on Jen Dyer’s research, I did discuss repeatedly the MOU between the FBI and CIA that gave the CIA access to FBI records—something I would have reflexively thought was totally illegal. So I’ll accept that there is some legal authorization for—at the least—information sharing on a massive scale that was never thought legal before 9/11. Which of course opens the door on a practical level to abuses. I’ll just offer this bit of speculation. Perhaps there really isn’t a legal authorization but that USAID was used as a cutout for the CIA, to launder the CIA’s engagement in domestic regime change behind USAID’s funding of domestic activities under pretexts that would have been illegal for the CIA to engage in openly. I’m speculating.

It’s all one big Intelligence Community network, and USAID was just a system of influence used both in foreign and domestic affairs. That’s the generally big picture behind all of these USAID revelations. None of this is really arguable any longer, and with each new detail the information only affirms the nature of the IC system we have been discussing for several years.￼ Domestically, the involvement of the CIA in the impeachment effort of President Donald Trump was always visible. Intel Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson changed the CIA whistleblower rules permitting a legal path for the CIA (Eric Ciaramella) to leak information about President Trump’s call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Former USDAG Mary McCord was the former boss of Atkinson and receiver of the information from NSC Vindman and CIA Ciaramella, within her new position as lead staff for Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler on the impeachment committee. None of this is in question. We have always discussed it openly as we researched the network and outlined the data providing the receipts. The newer aspects are how the USAID silo was used to influence the media on the CIA’s impeachment operation. The bottom line doesn’t change; the impeachment of President Trump was a CIA operation. However, we here -and other intellectually honest research groups- always knew this.

Sundance finishes with interesting remarks on how USAIDs domestic activities were already coming to light during the Covid Hoax and media control ops. It’s all good.

Also today, Michael Shellenberger has an article that’s available on X:

Shellenberger begins on the same general note as Sundance, but then gets into some of the specifics behind the attempt at regime change via impeachment—the mechanics of regime change:

... The whistleblower who triggered the impeachment was a CIA analyst who was first brought into the White House by the Obama administration. Reporting by Drop Site News last year revealed that the CIA analyst relied on reporting by a supposedly independent investigative news organization called the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which appears to have effectively operated as an arm of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which President Trump has just shut down. The CIA whistleblower complaint cited a long report by OCCRP four times. The OCCRP report alleged that two Soviet-born Florida businessmen were “key hidden actors behind a plan” by Trump to investigate the Bidens. According to the story, those two businessmen connected Giuliani to two former Ukrainian prosecutors. The OCCRP story was crucial to the House Democrats’ impeachment claim, which is that Trump dispatched Giuliani as part of a coordinated effort to pressure a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, which is why the whistleblower cited it four times. In a 2024 documentary that German television broadcaster NDR made about OCCRP’s dependence on the US government, a USAID official confirmed that USAID approves OCCRP’s “annual work plan” and approves new hires of “key personnel.” ... … The journalistic collaboration revealed that OCCRP’s original funding came from the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the State Department, …

That’s how the money was laundered, but the direction surely came from the CIA.

As such, it appears that CIA, USAID, and OCCRP were all involved in the impeachment of President Trump in ways similar to the regime change operations that all three organizations engage in abroad. The difference is that it is highly illegal and even treasonous for CIA, USAID, and its contractors and intermediaries, known as “cut-outs,” to interfere in US politics this way. ...

Now we understand with full clarity the focus of Trump’s team on gutting the Deep State.