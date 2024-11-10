A big question in my mind is how much leverage can Trump derive from the demographic depth of his victory. Let me give you an example. Actually, my wife pointed me to this county in the immediate aftermath of the election, but now TGP gives a concise account that should shock almost anyone:
Trump Flipped Single Most Hispanic County in America, Beat Kamala in Walloping Landslide
Trump didn’t just bring out white voters — he won over unprecedented numbers of minorities as well.
This included, perhaps most notably, Hispanics.
Nowhere was this better exemplified than in Starr County, Texas, the most Hispanic county in America.
No Republican has won the county, the population of which is 97 percent Hispanic, in over a century, since 1892 to be precise.
But that all changed on Tuesday.
Trump won 57.7 percent of the county’s vote compared to Vice President Kamala Harris’ 41.8 percent, according to Newsweek.
This is a big shift from even the past two elections.
In 2020, President Joe Biden won Starr County by grabbing 52 percent of the vote. The 2016 Democratic victory (of the county, that is) was even more decisive with Hillary Clinton garnering a whopping 79 percent.
But this year, it shifted over to Trump’s column as did many once-blue counties across the United States.
This shift in Hispanic support wasn’t isolated to one red-state county. From 2020 to 2024, Hispanic support for Trump jumped from 32 percent to 46 percent.
That’s a 14-point swing!
Trump also won 39 percent of the Asian vote, 13 percent of the black vote (including 21 percent of black men) and a solid majority — 65 percent — of the American Indian vote.
People of all backgrounds, colors and creeds came out to vote for Donald Trump.
Even women didn’t break Democrats’ way in as great of numbers as Democrats expected. From 2020 to 2024, Trump’s support among women actually grew from 42 percent to 45 percent.
Or this:
OK, so that is all quite remarkable. The question remains, will it translate into real leverage over the Ruling Class? Or, to put it more crudely, for example, Will John Thune give a sh*t?
There are doubters and cynics, and I give them their say below.
Haley and Pompeo are toxic but fundamentally clownish influences. I see much more cunning and insidious characters swirling about this developing Trump transition. Robert O'Brien, Brian Hook, Richard Grenell ... and I'm sure many others less known but just as dangerous.
Leo Corso @LeoCorso3￼
100%
Also Lutnick, Kushner and their minions.
these MAGA crowd are crowing and praising trump for every single crumb he dropped the deep state have deep bench when it came to replacing pompeo or nikki so they can control trump admin analysts who praised trump for this move are just untrustworthy for their zero objectivity
￼joncutt @joncutt￼
Yep. Threat of Pompeo as something for #MAGA to rebel against. When Trump concedes and bars Pompeo he claims "See, no more Zio-cons!"
MAGA goes back to sleep: Spent, happy yet fully cucked.
Meanwhile Pompeo minion Hook fills out the Trump State Dept:
Max @Max76484497￼
Grenell is an insidious NeoCon and the others aren't much better
I’ll offer an opinion on this next—While Schryver points to a real danger, I think Trump will pull back from this.
In my view, this is nothing but wishful thinking borne of triumphal euphoria. Trump will twist in the winds of perceived exigency, and ultimately be persuaded by his hand-picked entourage of imbeciles to make rash decisions that lead to a shocking American military defeat.
Quote
Mark Halperin @MarkHalperin
In the transition and beyond, Donald Trump will adhere to no norm he doesn’t f-ing want to adhere to, on background checks, ethics rules, or pre-inauguration interactions with foreign leaders or anyone else with whom he wants to speak. And rather than being deterred by the tut tutting of pointy-headed academics, bureaucrats in sandals and beads, and the scolds in the Dominant Media and left-wing DC advocacy groups, Trump is instead encouraged and delighted by the opposition.
Remember, Trump has to get his guys confirmed.
Tucker Carlson @TuckerCarlson￼
What the hell is going on in the US Senate? Hours after Donald Trump wins the most conclusive mandate in 40 years, Mitch McConnell engineers a coup against his agenda by calling early leadership elections in the senate. Two of the three candidates hate Trump and what he ran on.
Must be a coincidence
Is this another good sign?
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump￼
Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!), without which we will not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner. Sometimes the votes can take two years, or more. This is what they did four years ago, and we cannot let it happen again. We need positions filled IMMEDIATELY! Additionally, no Judges should be approved during this period of time because the Democrats are looking to ram through their Judges as the Republicans fight over Leadership. THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE. THANK YOU!
https://x.com/justin_hart/status/1855460728347492432