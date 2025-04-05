My take on Trump has always been that he’s plenty smart, but not a genius. As tends to happen, just when you’re thinking, Boy, he’s really on the ball, he turns around and, well …
"Oops": Trump Shares Video Boasting Of Huge Deadly Strike In Yemen
President Donald Trump on Friday evening spiked the football after over two weeks of Yemen bombings. He posted a video on Truth Social and X which purports to show a gathering of Houthi fighters.
Large aerial munitions are shown falling on them and the screen erupts in a giant explosion and fireball, to which the US President responds, "oops". The images resembled what's typically captured from military drones or loitering aircraft observing a strike.
Trump’s spiking of the football was in particularly bad taste here. What the images and videos actually demonstrate is that our vaunted “intelligence” isn’t that good.
So far two strikes published by CENTCOM & the Trump tend to show that the US is seriously lacking intelligence on Yemen's military:
• First target (March 27) : An already mostly destroyed military barracks
• Second target (March 30) :
A Tribal gathering (Original Videos in replies)
Presumably these videos were shown because some goofball thought they documented a notable success—instead of a war crime. If this is as good as it gets …
Hegseth may be an Ivy Leaguer but does not strike me as a genius either. Why would a guy who has a cross tattooed over his heart blow up 50,000 people's water supply? In the opening act?
Yemeni response: MQ-9 Reaper image on the back of a milk carton.