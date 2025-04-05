My take on Trump has always been that he’s plenty smart, but not a genius. As tends to happen, just when you’re thinking, Boy, he’s really on the ball, he turns around and, well …

"Oops": Trump Shares Video Boasting Of Huge Deadly Strike In Yemen President Donald Trump on Friday evening spiked the football after over two weeks of Yemen bombings. He posted a video on Truth Social and X which purports to show a gathering of Houthi fighters. Large aerial munitions are shown falling on them and the screen erupts in a giant explosion and fireball, to which the US President responds, "oops". The images resembled what's typically captured from military drones or loitering aircraft observing a strike.

Trump’s spiking of the football was in particularly bad taste here. What the images and videos actually demonstrate is that our vaunted “intelligence” isn’t that good.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint So far two strikes published by CENTCOM & the Trump tend to show that the US is seriously lacking intelligence on Yemen's military: • First target (March 27) : An already mostly destroyed military barracks • Second target (March 30) : A Tribal gathering (Original Videos in replies)

Presumably these videos were shown because some goofball thought they documented a notable success—instead of a war crime. If this is as good as it gets …