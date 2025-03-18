Sputnik has an account of what Putin told Trump today. Interestingly—and unlike the US readout—there is no mention of the Middle East. There’s no doubt in my mind that Trump set up the violence in the Middle East to peak shortly before his talks with Putin—Trump’s irrational threats against Iran were a direct threat to the vital interests of both Russia and China, as well as BRICS more generally. Classic Trumpian brinkmanship, in other words. The barbaric attack on Yemen—which was coupled with the threats against Iran by Trump personally—was Trump’s decision. So was the, if anything, even more barbaric attack on Gaza. If you don’t believe me, believe Zion Central. Trump has total ownership of most of the violence in the world—certainly against Russia and in the Middle East:

Michael Tracey @mtracey After coming into office with a Gaza ceasefire that everyone was supposed to give him the utmost "credit" for obtaining, Trump spent the next two months ensuring the ceasefire would collapse at the time and place of Israel's choosing, culminating in last night's bombardment

With that in mind, here’s what Sputnik says the Kremlin has released:

Sputnik @SputnikInt￼ ￼￼￼ Putin and Trump just concluded their big phone call ￼Here’s what they talked about (according to the Kremlin)￼ (1/7) ￼1:07 PM · Mar 18, 2025 Putin announced Russia’s willingness to work with the US on a comprehensive, sustainable long-term solution for the Ukrainian conflict (2/7) Russia voiced its concerns about the prospects of a ceasefire, pointing at the poor track record of the Ukrainian leadership who repeatedly sabotaged and violated prior agreements (3/7) The US was appraised of the barbaric crimes committed by Ukrainian militants against the civilian population of Russia’s Kursk Region (4/7) Russia stressed that cessation of intelligence sharing and foreign military aid for Ukraine is a key prerequisite for preventing further escalation of the Ukrainian conflict and for resolving it through diplomatic means (5/7) Putin informed Trump about a prisoner swap slated to take place between Russia and Ukraine on March 19 where 175 captives from each side are to be exchanged ￼Both Trump and Putin reaffirmed their commitment to jointly pursue the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict (6/7) Putin approved of Trump’s initiative to ensure maritime traffic safety in the Black Sea, further negotiations on this subject are expected to take place (7/7)

Comments:

Reading between the lines, Russia stuck to its guns—no ceasefire (unless all past enunciated preconditions are met, which amount to surrender); Russia is only interested in “a comprehensive, sustainable long-term solution.” That almost certainly involves a new “security architecture” for the whole Eurozone.

Russia will certainly escalate unless Anglo-Zionist “intelligence sharing and … military aid” ceases. That’s a “key prerequisite” for a diplomatic solution.

It’s not clear from this what “Trump’s initiative to ensure maritime traffic safety in the Black Sea” involves. Is this a reference to sea drones, which have been a UK speciality?

All in all, this looks like a hard line from Russia, albeit with an openness to palaver. Going forward, events in the Middle East could be very important. I’m quite sure that a US attack on Iran will be seen by Russia as opening a new front against Russia.