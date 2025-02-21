Let’s get this out of the way right up front: He thinks that won’t be possible. On the other hand, he believes significant revelations could be ahead:

Shipwreckedcrew @shipwreckedcrew￼ John Durham was blocked by Merrick Garland in his request to take his investigation into the Russia Collusion Hoax in certain directions. I think the time has already run out of the hourglass on that investigation.

I take the reference to time running out to be a reference to the statute of limitations. As I’ve said before, I haven’t researched this, but I assume the SOL would be the default 5 years. More below.

But, if Durham was blocked, then Pam Bondi and Kash Patel need to make that public. I've long believed there was a bi-partisan element to the Russia Collusion Hoax -- a combination of Democrats and NeverTrumpers in the National Security establishment. This is why there has never been an interest expressed by the GOP establishment in knowing all the details, and why they were happy to walk away from Durham after Biden was elected -- the expectation being that Trump was finished. There must be accountability in the GOP for those involved in derailing Trump's first term. 2:48 PM · Feb 20, 2025

This is a significant part of why I keep saying that the GOPer Senate fears Trump. Approving outsiders like Tulsi and Kash—and even Bondi and Ratcliffe to a lesser extent—may be an expression of a desperate hope that, by playing nice now, Trump will spare those who were his enemies then. The other fear, of course, is about money laundering ops being revealed as payback.

All of the above makes sense to me, but I do want to repeat that there could be a possibility of getting beyond the SOL for at least some of the conspirators. I’ve presented this in the past as strictly speculative, and repeat it as such. The idea would be to construct a theory of the case—a “narrative” as we now like to say—in which the Russia Hoax was simply one part of a continuing conspiracy to “get” Trump that began in, say, 2015 and continues to the present. To deprive him of his civil rights.

Under a theory such as that—which I admit would be complex, but not impossible—the SOL might indeed have run for some of those who “dropped out” of the conspiracy, but not for others. I’m thinking of people like Mary McCord—and I’m sure people well versed in the Russia Hoax players could come up with a few more; maybe Adam Schiff—who were deeply involved in the Russia Hoax but then became just as deeply involved in some of the later lawfare against Trump, including the J6 Witchhunt, and how that may have played into other get-Trump lawfare. I’m not telling anyone to start holding their breath. I’m just suggesting that such a prosecutive theory is not impossible. Tough, but not impossible.

Regarding a continuing conspiracy …

I’m not sure whether there is enough predication to even call the current judge-fare a conspiracy, however, Mike Davis

Attorney * MRDLaw * @Article3Project * @The_IAP | FORMER: Chief Counsel for Nominations, Senate Judiciary Committee * Law Clerk, Justice Gorsuch

offered a warning to the SCOTUS today:

The Supreme Court must bring gavel down on activist judges hamstringing President Trump Lower-level judges are acting on partisan politics, and the high court must rein them in

President Trump campaigned on a platform of hiring Elon Musk, establishing DOGE, and shrinking the federal government by cutting waste, fraud, and abuse. The American people liked what they heard, and they gave Trump a broad electoral mandate. Trump is now doing the unthinkable in Washington: He’s doing exactly what he promised voters he’d do. And the DC uniparty, fat and happy for too long while real Americans in real America have suffered, is stunned and angry. The executive power, according to Article II of the Constitution, is vested in the president, who is also commanded to "take care" that laws are faithfully executed. Trump has already begun his work at agencies like USAID and the Treasury Department, uncovering appalling levels of waste, fraud, and abuse. Activist federal judges, however, have halted these efforts, basing their decisions on politics and policy disagreements rather than law. … If appellate courts do not intervene, the Supreme Court must address these activist judges through its emergency docket. When activist judges issue baseless rulings like preventing the Secretary of the Treasury from accessing departmental records, it erodes the legitimacy of the courts. Such rulings would be as absurd as preventing senators or representatives from reviewing records within their respective chambers—or the Supreme Court reviewing lower courts. … President Trump is exercising core Article II executive power. He’s not stealing Article I legislative power from Congress nor Article III judicial power from the Supreme Court. These activist judges are stealing and sabotaging Article II executive power from the president. The crisis created by today’s activist judges’ overreaching rulings justifies Congress using its power of the purse to limit the reach of these courts. The Supreme Court must act swiftly to restore the rule of law and prevent further escalation of this crisis caused by activist judges’ policy disagreements with President Trump. The justices should, in the process, reconsider and overrule Humphrey’s Executor v. United States (1935), which restricted presidential authority to fire Executive Branch employees. Judges have an essential role in the Republic, but their interference with the president’s lawful executive actions undermines that limited role. The Supreme Court must act decisively to restore the judicial system before it derails entirely, as such a breakdown would be catastrophic for the country.

I continue to believe that John Roberts gets all this. The attempts to derail Trump 2.0 are nothing less than an attempt to turn the Constitution inside out.