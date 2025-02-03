Shipwreckedcrew has some interesting takes—including actual information—on the Blackhawk Down episode over the Potomac. I have nothing much to add, so I won’t add much, but I thought readers would want to see this:

Shipwreckedcrew @shipwreckedcrew￼

Capt. Rebecca Lobach.

ROTC at UNC Chapel Hill.

28 so figure 6 years since graduation.

Two years of flight school

So only 4 years flying after getting wings.

She was PIC during flight that killed 67.

She makes Captain in 4 years -- during which time she was 2x Platoon Leader and 1x Company XO.

450 hours of flight time -- but others here have noted that a helo pilot comes out of flight school with about 200 hours and those count towards total. So only 250 hours after flight school?? 4 years?

Noted in the statement the family put out, she was a "certified" "SHARP" counselor -- that stands for "Sexual Harrassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program." Has no relationship to flight proficiency.

She was also a White House Social Aid -- a voluntary program where she attended White House functions in full dress uniform as an Army Aviation representative. Again, has no relationship to flight proficiency.

Her family scrubbed her social media, but some social media of friends seems to confirm she was a member of the LGBTQ community.

She was on an "ANNUAL" proficiency check ride for a night time flight down the Potomac.

Was this her FIRST nighttime "annual" checkride?

Someone with a Army Aviation background please say this is "normal."

Because it doesn't look very normal to me.

2:06 PM · Feb 2, 2025