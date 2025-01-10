BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump's Application to Stay Sentencing

I knew that Sotomayor handles appeals from NY. I wondered whether the whole court would somehow get involved. Don’t know the details

Jonathan Turley @JonathanTurley· 11m ￼The denial of the Supreme Court on the Trump stay played out as expected. Nothing in the effort would have appealed to Chief Justice Roberts. He is the ultimate institutionalist who not only prefers regular order but a minimal role of the Court in political matters...￼ ...After millions of dollars and years of litigation, Trump will be given an unconditional discharge in a case that was more inflated than the Goodyear blimp.

I get it about staying out of political matters, but it would have been common decency to the nation to provide closure as we begin a new administration.