Obviously there’s no possible way that Trump can agree to these terms—the Deep State won’t allow that. Russia knows that. As I keep saying, Russia will talk and talk, but victory is non-negotiable. These terms amount to an admission that victory is Russia’s.

Key Terms of Russia’s Settlement Memorandum Presented at Istanbul Talks

Russia has outlined its comprehensive roadmap for a ceasefire and political resolution in Ukraine, as detailed in the memorandum handed to the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul. The document includes concrete conditions designed to end hostilities and establish lasting stability.

￼1. Ceasefire Conditions and Military Withdrawal

￼ Full Withdrawal of Ukrainian Forces: The first and primary condition for a ceasefire is the complete withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions — all of which Moscow considers part of the Russian Federation.

￼Strict 30-Day Timeline: Ukraine must fully remove its troops from Russian territory, including Donbass and the wider Novorossiya region, within 30 days of ceasefire implementation.

￼Military Movement Restrictions: During the ceasefire, Ukraine would be prohibited from any military redeployments, except for pullbacks to agreed positions.

￼2. Recognition of New Realities on the Ground

￼ International Recognition of Territorial Changes: Russia demands global legal recognition of Crimea, Donbass, and Novorossiya as integral parts of Russia.

￼Neutral Status for Ukraine: A formal declaration of neutrality is required, effectively barring Ukraine from future military alliances or foreign troop presence.

￼Ban on Nuclear Weapons: Ukraine would be prohibited from accepting or hosting nuclear weapons, either directly or via foreign actors.

￼3. Political Resolution and Domestic Reforms

￼National Elections in Ukraine: The Russian proposal includes a transition to democratic elections, with presidential and parliamentary votes to occur no later than 100 days after martial law is lifted.

￼ Peace Treaty to Follow Elections: A legally binding peace treaty would be signed following the elections to formalize the resolution.

￼UN-Backed Enforcement: The treaty must be endorsed by a legally binding UN Security Council resolution, giving it international legal weight.

￼4. Humanitarian and Legal Provisions

￼Release of Detainees: Ukraine must grant amnesty to political prisoners and release all detained civilians and soldiers from both sides.

￼ Protection of Russian-Speaking Populations: Russia insists on full guarantees of rights and freedoms for Russian-speaking citizens, particularly in southern and eastern Ukraine.

￼Mutual Claims Abandoned: Both Russia and Ukraine would renounce claims for war-related damages, ensuring no legal pursuit of reparations.

￼5. Sanctions and Foreign Involvement