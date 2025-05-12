Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
james (seenitbefore)'s avatar
james (seenitbefore)
1h

why should that surprise you; the Roman Church's antipathy/animosity towards all things eastern orthodox and/or slovakian has been thoroughly documented for centuries, going back to the crusades. You have commented on this before, I believe. If not you, then several other substack writers. Russophobia is taught very early in the west, unless we need Russia to do our heavy lifting as in WWII. Rootin for the Russian people so I guess that means Putin.

D F Barr's avatar
D F Barr
1h

The whole thing is weird to the average American I would think. I know myself, a fairly well informed average American at the time, had no idea where or what Ukraine was or its geopolitical importance before the little green men invaded during the anointed one’s administration. To now have the Z man seemingly everywhere, always, and part of the story in every world event seems a little odd to most it would seem. Especially for the leader of a country whose GDP pre invasion ranked somewhere below the state of Mississippi. Best PR and propaganda operation governments can buy I guess.

1 reply
6 more comments...

