Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dev96's avatar
Dev96
Nov 17, 2021

In rereading I understand why you don't feel Page was considered a source by the IC for Trump.

I'm greatly torn between the two theories of...

The FBI / IC needed Page's FISA to cover for prior investigate actions pre July 2016.

And...

Page just being slimy... Every interview I've ever watched with him makes my gut scream "something is up with this dude".

What I may be sensing there may be what both the Russians and FBI both concluded, "Page is an idiot".

The bigger picture of Durham at the moment... I have a nagging issue with his current plight of "investigating the origins" and the triangle theory. Mostly because what were seeing and discussing is the mid 2016 data... That in no way shape or form is the "origins" of this whole mess. It's a convenient 3rd party NOG, DNC and Hillary insertion / jump point.

We know in DOZENS of instances that the IC's Trump poking adventure dates back into 2015.

Also let's not forget Muller's disaster...

I'm not trying to poo-poo the progress but I am very focused on the insututions. Mostly because it's nearly impossible to hold the State Department, DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSA, etc accountable in any other means. The FBI and DOJ particularly have become rogue agencies and we see that glaring at us in hundreds of examples now yearly.

Durham as I SC has the means to crack into that nut where no court, congressman, president or committee can tread. But I am betting Barr knew he wouldn't!!! IMHO my country is in deep shit and by God we need to get into just how deep!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas J's avatar
Thomas J
Nov 17, 2021

Not sure if you saw Katherine Herridge retweet of 2020 document (I believe from Horrowitz report) that says 0bama intel team put out a BOLO for info related to Team Trump and Russian interference.

And, that's why the FBI lent any credence to the dodgy dossier. I keep going back to the unmasking abuse brought to light by Admiral Michael S. Rogers. https://archive.md/81Qik

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Mark Wauck and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture