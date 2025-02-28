Many readers will have already seen video of the dustup in the Oval Office between Trump and Vance on one side and Zelensky on the other. This is how it appears to have ended:

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump A Statement from President Donald J. Trump “We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.” Feb 28, 2025, 12:16 PM

DD is discussing this with Mearsheimer. You can say whatever you want—as I have—about Trump 1.0’s massive ramp up of military materiel to Ukraine, but Mearsheimer is right: This is Trump 2.0, after four disastrous Zhou years. What Trump 2.0 is trying to do is the right thing for Ukraine. Mearsheimer believes this will probably help Trump reach a deal with Putin—which will involve major concessions by the US. Trump is “deadly serious” about ending this war and “no one should underestimate the contempt” in which Trump holds the Euros. Further, Mearsheimer says he wouldn’t be surprised after this that, if he gets any more backchat or foot dragging from the Euros, it could lead to Trump telling the Euros—’deal with Russia yourselves, I’m outta here.’

Moving right along …

Yesterday I came across an interesting article that quantifies the Dem electoral plight. It’s true that the Dems have a lock on a certain number of large states (especially CA, NY, IL), but getting over the hump looks increasingly difficult. Liberal journo Dan Balz (WaPo) explained the electoral dynamics.

Basically, the GOPers have a lock on half the states—25. The “battleground” states, those that both parties contest, largely fall outside the 25 that the GOP will almost certainly win—the identities of those states may shift a bit, but the GOP ends up with 25, including the big enchiladas, TX and FL.

In terms of hold over actual voters, it works out to something like this. The Dems have a solid lead in 40% of the population, but the GOPers have a solid lead in 60% of the population. Work that out yourself, but it’s clear that getting to a majority is tougher slog for Dems than for GOPers. Which explains two things: The why for Dems greatly outspending GOPers, and the why for more massive electoral fraud on the left. Oh—that 40/60 breakdown? That’s college/non-college. Another indicator of Dem problems is that the financial demographic they won is much smaller than than the one the GOPers won—Dems won the over $100K crowd, GOP won the under crowd, a fundamental shift.

That’s the big, big picture. Obviously there are fine points that prevent either party from having a complete lock. Nevertheless, this is the starting point, and it could get much tougher if the GOP addresses the fraud issue with simple measures—forcing states to clean up voter rolls, requiring voter ID, etc. This could be done through Executive Orders governing federal elections.

Here’s the key quote, which I picked up at TGP, who picked it up at RS:

Partial transcript via RedState:

Donald Trump has won 25 states in the past three elections. In those 25 states, the Republicans have 22 governors, 24 state legislatures, and all 50 senators. The Democrats have a problem winning in enough places to be able to really be a majority party, and particularly to have consistent hopes of winning the Senate. Two other things, we know that the college/non-college split in the country is, in many ways, the basic fault line now. About 40 percent, maybe slightly less of the voting-age population has college degrees. Kamala Harris got about 55 or 56 percent of that vote. The rest of the population, without college degrees, Trump got 56 percent of that vote. That is a problem that the Democrats haven’t solved and need to solve. Balz also pointed out how Trump won in households with income below $50K, which usually would be the bastion of the Democrats — the first time that had happened “since the 90s.” Trump also won with the next bracket up — the $50k to just under $100k. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris won with over $100K. “These are the structural problems the Democrats have got to solve,” Balz said. “There’s gotta be some hard thinking.”

Another reason that this could get worse has to do with the continued revelations of Admin State corruption, which translates into disproportionate levels of Dem corruption. Here’s an example that comes from one of the hot button pro-Trump issue—border security and illegal migration:

‘Gross Mismanagement’ — Taxpayers in Democrat-Controlled Illinois Paid $1.6 Billion for Illegals’ Healthcare Date:2/28/25 10:45 AM

Author: Breitbart A state audit found taxpayers in Gov. JB Pritzker’s (D) Illinois paid out a whopping $1.6 billion for healthcare programs for illegal immigrants since 2020. The news comes after Republican legislators pushed for the audit to be released, Fox News reported on Friday. In regard to the audit, state Senate Republican leader John Curran said it showed there has been rampant overspending. “And it also showed that the governor was unable to manage this program. Thousands of people were allowed to sign up for free healthcare for years on the state taxpayer dime that should not have been eligible under...

Lastly, here’s a story from Canada, but it illustrates the Woke mentality that’s being uncovered here in the US:

Canada spent $216M digging up Christian schools looking for ‘secret’ indigenous child graves—0 found

Revolver ^ | 2/27/2025 This will likely be the most typical left-wing insanity stories you’ll read all day. It’s about the “indigenous child grave” hoax Canadian lefties have been pushing. In a nutshell, Canada pushed a fake story that hundreds of secret indigenous child graves were buried beneath schools run by Christian Churches. And they spent a whopping 216 million dollars to locate these graves and after a rather feverish and costly search, they found exactly zero graves. ... (Excerpt) Read more at revolver.news ...

This was a standard Woke hate hoax. We’ll be learning about many more.