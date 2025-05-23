Meaning In History

Doug Hoover
3h

Join the ranks of history on fighting Russia.

Napoleon and Hitler learned the Hard Way.

Before that, the British found out with the Charge of the Light Brigade.

dissonant1
3h

Great post as usual. Thank you, Mark. A few points:

1) I don't think the Bidenites necessarily believed that Russia could be defeated on the battlefield (although they certainly would have hoped for that). As I recall they actually argued in public that between the war and the Western sanctions on Russia there would be enough popular discontent and political pressure to topple Putin (a la color revolution). I believe getting rid of him, who they saw as their greatest obstacle to control of Russia, was their fervent hope.

2) The great frustration with analyzing Trump's actions (to which you have often recently alluded) is not knowing to what extent he is under the influence of others who hold views opposed to his native inclinations or desires. Or if what he is doing is the "real him." Sadly, given the "Russia, Russia, Russia" hoax we perhaps never will know what his true intentions were toward Russia during that period. I do think the fact that he just had a two hour call with Putin is significant. Putin is no idiot and would not have put up with deception or blather from Trump. Also, the Euros and their press reacted furiously to the meeting. So is Trump perhaps becoming sympathetic to the Russian point of view? Or is he simply looking for an escape hatch and Putin is willing to give it to him? I kind of think both but probably more the second.

2 replies by Mark Wauck and others
4 more comments...

