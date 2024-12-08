I would have preferred to have Trump speak out about Romania’s elections, rather than committing himself to the Anglo-Zionist destruction of Syria. He says Syria isn’t our problem? Uh, he owns it now. Remember when he told the military to leave Syria? That didn’t happen, did it? Maybe he was lied to, maybe he just lost interest. C’mon. But you’d think, with his personal history, Trump would have something to say about fake elections—or the annulling of real elections.

Brian Berletic makes sensible points about Syria and Russia:

Syria: A Battle Lost Amid a Wider War Syria's collapse is a loss for the Syrian people and their Iranian, Russian, and Chinese allies; It is a reminder that while US military and industrial power wanes, it still possesses potent "superweapons" in terms of monopolizing information space, poisoning populations against their own best interests, and toppling nations; The US strategy has been to create multiple crises for Russia along its periphery including in Syria, forcing Russia to make difficult decisions regarding where it commits limited resources; The multipolar world must accept the reality that what is essentially World War 3 is ongoing and they will all eventually be targeted in turn; Investment is required in securing and defending national and regional information space from US interference through the creation of local education programs producing journalists and analysts, local social media platforms to replace US-based platforms, and laws ending foreign funding of media inside targeted countries;

That last point is exactly what Mike Benz keeps talking about, and requires emphasis. This is exactly what’s also going on inside Georgia.

Both Simplicius and CTH have excellent articles about the situation in Romania:

Cynical Overtakes Sacred, as the West Bares its True Face￼ SIMPLICIUS DEC 07, 2024 One can hardly believe it anymore. The West has dropped all pretense of their sacred cow of ‘democracy’, used for generations as an instrument of moral superiority with which to browbeat the rest of the world. Romanian candidate Calin Georgescu larruped his opponent in the first round of presidential elections, only for the entire result to be ‘nullified’ by a Romanian court, absurdly citing “Russian interference on TikTok”—with no real evidence. (See here for a deep dive on said ‘evidence’.) A few context-setting reactions:

Why is Trump, normally with so much to say, having met multiple times with Orban in Hungary, Romania’s neighbor, so silent on this?

Their Election Result – Romania is on Precipice of Chaos December 7, 2024 | Sundance | This is stunning, yet in a way not unexpected all things considered. We previously outlined how Make Romania Great Again candidate Călin Georgescu came out of nowhere and won the first round in the presidential election. {GO DEEP} The U.S. and EU heads went bananas at the surprise upset. Georgescu is a nationalist, and his ideological outlook is the exact opposite of what the EU/U.S want to see. As a consequence, appeals were made to Brussels to intervene and simultaneously inside Romania the election results were reviewed by the court. Last Monday the Romanian courts validated the first-round results, affirming their legitimacy. However, on Friday with information provided by CIA and various intelligence services, just two days before the second round of voting, the same court annulled the election results, threw out the votes, and now say another election must take place. The EU intelligence services apparently said social media platforms like TikTok were to blame for Georgescu’s surge in popularity. His voters violated customs and norms of regular media that are used to control political outcomes in Romania, and therefore the election result cannot be allowed to stand. The people in Romania are stunned at the intervention, and no political party agrees with it. …

Any semblance of democracy in the West hangs by a thread. Trump is silent. OK, I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt, although he’s usually fast on the social media draw: So far.