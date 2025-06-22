Meaning In History

User's avatar
Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
2h

Meanwhile, missiles are still hitting Tel Aviv. They can't stop the hypersonics so they bombed non-existent nukes instead. Good strategy!

Joe's avatar
Joe
15m

.

But this does raise the question; can Iran close the Straits of Hormuz?

Doubtful there would be closure as their appears no need, however selective access

was proven by Yemen , proven despite great effort of the US

Whether or not US escort can maintain access may be determined regardless

crew costs and insurance rates are certain to rise ; so either way this puts significant

financial strain on US

I imagine selective access with increased costs will accomplish the primary goal

or a good portion of it - Iran does not need full closure.

.

A good chat with Russia and China - following UN Article 51 - maintaining

access for some, will keep building international support for Iran whilst diminishing

international support for US

.

