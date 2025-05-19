Meaning In History

Brother Ass
1h

For how long and how many times has Trump announced the imminent end to the conflict? He really must have no idea how ridiculous he sounds at this point.

Ray-SoCa
34m

At least Trump is talking to Putin. Trumps trying to avoid the who lost Ukraine smear. And lots of Reps and Senators he needs the votes for his budget, and pro Ukraine.

Interesting how the EU is trying to keep Project Ukraine going;

https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/baltic-provocations-heat-up-estonia

Not to mention the Romanian “election”

And whatever is going on with Hungary/Ukraine.

https://korybko.substack.com/p/the-latest-hungarian-ukrainian-tensions

