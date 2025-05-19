Nothing has changed. The Russians will talk and talk.

You can see a brief video of Putin speaking to the Russian nation

In that video you’ll see that Putin carefully distinguishes between Trump’s idea of a “cessation of hostilities, a ceasefire” and the Russian position. The Russians want a “peace settlement”—a written, signed, and enforceable treaty. Further, Putin makes it clear that Russia regards the recent talks in Istanbul as a resumption of the April 2022 talks in Istanbul. In other words, they are a resumption starting from the agreements that had been reached back then, but which were unilaterally renounced by Ukraine at the demand of the US—they are not to be regarded as starting from scratch. The Russians will only agree to a “ceasefire” if the Ukrainians sign on the dotted line of a memorandum setting out the conditions for a “peace settlement.” As we know, the Russians have been totally clear on all the points that must be met before a ceasefire will be considered. Those conditions include, at a minimum, an actual Ukrainian withdrawal—not just a verbal pledge—from their current positions in the four oblasts. And more.

I’ll repeat. Nothing has changed.

ayden @squatsons￼ “Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine, including a ceasefire. The Russian Federation is in favor of stopping hostilities, but it is necessary to develop the most effective paths to peace.” -Putin We didn’t need to have a phone call to learn this information. Nothing has changed, back to the war.

Exactly. In other words, Putin: ‘You want a ceasefire? Fine. Then agree to our conditions for a peace settlement—not just words but concrete actions.’

ayden @squatsons￼ If Russia does not want to participate in the negotiations, then the US will have to say that this is not our war. -JD Vance. Don’t buy the theater, this was always the plan. U.S. pivots and Europe takes over. If the west can secure a ceasefire and buy Ukraine some time, all the better.

Again exactly. It’s theater.

Here's the RT summary:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed his phone call with his US counterpart Donald Trump as “very useful.” The two leaders spoke for over two hours on Monday, primarily about the Ukraine conflict. Speaking to reporters shortly after the call, Putin thanked the US president for supporting the resumption of direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev on a potential peace agreement. He said Trump had outlined his position on ending hostilities and the possibility of a ceasefire during the conversation. “For our part, I also emphasized that Russia supports a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” Putin said, adding “We must simply identify the most effective path toward peace.” Moscow is ready to work with Kiev on a memorandum that envisions a future peace agreement between the two countries, Putin has said. “We’ve agreed with the US president that Russia will propose and be ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a potential future peace agreement, defining such positions as the principles of the settlement and the timeframe for a potential conclusion of the peace agreement, including [the announcement of] a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time,” the president stated.

Trump's version of what transpired during the phone call

but what you’ll see is that the Russians haven’t actually budged an inch. Trump can end the war if he wants to. The problem is that he doesn’t want to admit defeat, and the Russians will understandably insist on their own victory. Meanwhile, the West is providing no military updates. The Russian advance is picking up momentum on multiple fronts.