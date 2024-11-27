Self explanatory, but Mearsheimer is a guy who has a decades long experience of being the target of smear campaigns and attempts to marginalize and silence him:

Prof. John Mearsheimer: Ignore Putin at Your Peril.

I think this [the Bondi appointment] is a horrible situation. It cuts at the very essence of a liberal democracy, and I'm shocked that somebody like that is going to be the Attorney General. It just shows you how much trouble we're in now. Let me make a couple points about some of her specific comments. First of all, very few of the protesters are defending Hamas. What they're doing is protesting the genocide in Gaza--as they should be. But furthermore, anybody who says that they support Hamas is entitled to say that in the United States of America. This is what freedom of speech is all about. One doesn't have to agree with people who make that argument, or even like what they say, but they are free to say it--just as people are free to burn the American flag. Am I happy about someone burning the American flag? No, but I fully understand they have a right to do that. But finally let me make a point about anti-Semitism. The idea that there's "rampant anti-Semitism" [Bondi's goofball words] in the United States is not a serious argument, and that is certainly true on university campuses. I have been at the University of Chicago for 43 years. Before that I was at Harvard for two years, and then I went to Cornell as a graduate student for five years. I have hardly ever heard anybody make an anti-Semitic comment during all those years. ... In fact, if you look at the composition of the people in many of these protests, they are Jewish students--lots of Jewish students--along with non-Jewish students are protesting the genocide in Gaza. They are not engaged in anti-Semitic activities. This is not 1938 Germany. This is a protest against genocide.