Most readers will be aware that The Donald has thrown his MAGA cap into the Vatican circus, er, conclave that’s now in its early stages. Apparently he fancies himself in a mitre. Or look at it this way—if you’re having fun running the world, might it not double your pleasure and fun if you take over a world wide institution like the Catholic Church? After all, Trump is a master at branding and rebranding. Then again, both America and the Vatican are awash in debt, so …

Others argue—again, with a certain logic:

If this sort of speculation seems far fetched, you haven’t been paying attention to what’s been going on in the Church for, well, let’s just call it a long time. However, like so much else, things seem to be coming to some sort of a head. Consider—I have no idea whether this guy is genuinely being considered, but he will genuinely vote—despite not being a Catholic. Truth be told, I’ll be a bit—albeit pleasantly—surprised if an actual Catholic is elected:

Conclave frontrunner Cardinal Aveline’s views on Judaism subvert Church teaching In this part, we will see how Cardinal Aveline's treatment of Judaism quietly subverts the Church’s settled doctrine and undermines the entire Catholic mission.

See? A Pope Donald I begins to seem a bit more plausible in this light—extending the global reach of Jewish Nationalism from Vatican City would be just the sort of gaucherie that The Donald would revel in. And yet he could frame it as some weird modern sort of traditionalism.

Again, if this seems far fetched to you, then you haven’t been paying attention to the last several occupants of the Vatican. When Bergoglio died, Judge Nap started his programs by asking each guest what they thought of Bergoglio’s legacy as regards genocide against Arabs. Basically, to a man, they all seemed baffled that a globalist certified Holy Man could have had so little to say about genocide in plain sight. I actually emailed some participants in that blind man’s buff flail to point out that there was nothing surprising in that—not when you consider the influence of Judaism on the Catholic clergy, going back several generations. And I’m not talking about some misty eyed, romantic interest in the Israelite prophets or the racier parts of Leviticus. I’m talking about hardcore Talmudic—and especially Kabbalist—Judaism. Rabbinic Judaism, not the ancient religion of Israel. Peruse that linked article if you don’t believe me. Or, for example, try this one out:

In light of these deep connections—and, believe me, there’s much more; a bit of creative googling will get you there—it’s hardly surprising that these ‘churchmen’ should have found themselves tongue tied when confronted with the excesses of Jewish Nationalism. Yet none of Judge Nap’s learned guests seemed remotely aware of any of this, generally preferring to blame the silence on “Christianity”, or something like that. No, it’s the loss of Christian faith that’s to blame—which explains their inability to articulate moral outrage that would fall outside the bounds of a typically Western liberal and secular worldview.