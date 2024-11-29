Admin: I’m aware that commenters are having difficulties with the updated Substack comments facility. There’s nothing I can do about that and I’m experiencing the same difficulties. Presumably Substack will fix this at some point.

I’m trying to get a bit of a handle on all the things that are developing over this long holiday weekend, so this post may be a bit disjointed. What’s becoming clear is that the Anglo-Zionists are not done escalating warfare—and not just in Ukraine, although it’s all Russia related. The orthodox interpretation of the escalations is that it’s being done to “Trump-proof” geopolitics, and especially to prevent Trump from ending the war on Russia. An emerging heretical stream of thought speculates that, despite Trump’s claims going back to before his first term that he wanted to come to some sort of “deal” with Russia, Trump is largely following the Anglo-Zionist strategic aim. For example, Alex Krainer (h/t Tania) today quotes a top Trump defense official from 2018 elucidating the Trump administration’s foreign policy: Are they planning a false flag event in London?

In Ukraine, the whole world’s at stake Ukraine is too important for them and the stakes could not be higher. From the imperial cabal's point of view, the prize, in fact, is the whole world. In his paper, “Democratic Ideals and Reality,” Sir Halford Mackinder wrote that, “Who rules East Europe commands the Heartland; who rules the Heartland commands the World-island; who rules the World-island controls the world.”

By World-island, Mackinder meant the Eurasian landmass. His theoretical framework remained the foundation of foreign policy for British and American governments to this very day, as we learned as recently as 2018 from Wes Mitchell, President Trump's Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs. In a briefing to the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he made it explicit that the “central aim of the Administration’s foreign policy is to defend US domination of Eurasian landmass as the foremost US national security interest and to prepare the nation for this challenge.”

Mitchell also said that the Administration was “working with our close ally the UK to form an international coalition for coordinating efforts in this field.”

That mindset hasn’t changed, as Krainer documents:

These views are not just idle musings of academics or entertainment for think tanks. The reality on the ground confirms that this is indeed how the imperial cabal regards the outcome of the battle for Ukraine. From the beginning of the war, a few of their lieutenants voiced the entrenched mindset: '' If we lose in Ukraine, the world order we created 80 years ago will crumble" - then US Chief of Staff Mark Milley, April 2022

“If we lose in Ukraine, we will lose the world for decades. Defeat in Ukraine could be the beginning of the end of the golden age of the West." - Mateusz Morawiecki , Poland’s Prime Minister in a TV address, April 2023.

“If Ukraine loses, world order will be established by our enemies” - former NATO Secretary General (1999-2003) and member of the House of Lords of the British Parliament George Robertson in The Telegraph, Jan. 2024

"If Ukraine falls it would be a catastrophe for the West, it would be the end of Western hegemony and we will have no one to blame but ourselves." - Boris Johnson, in a short video message, April 2024 It is unlikely that the empire's vested interests will quietly accept this "catastrophe."

This is why I find Trump’s appointments of Anglo-Zionists to virtually all FP/NS positions so disturbing. They are all parroting Trump’s own claims that he would bend Putin to his will—force Putin to come to terms with Zelensky. It’s simply not possible in the real world for Trump to fill his administration with these types of people and then carry out a policy in opposition to the Deep State. It’s just not. It wasn’t possible for Obama, it wasn’t possible during Trump 1.0, it won’t be possible this time around.

Danny Davis today provides a cogent summary of where we stand post Oreshnik: Putin Promises Payback Amid Continued Western Provocation. Davis makes it clear that Putin is not backing down and has no reason to. In fact, it appears that part of the payback consists in hunting down and eliminating US/NATO personnel in Ukraine

ayden @squatsons￼ Lieutenant-Colonel Kent Miller, who was serving with Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in Belgium, passed away from medical complications on November 25, 2024. Coincidentally a statement of the Russian Defense Ministry was also made on that date: "On November 25, as a result of a missile strike on the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate "Kraken" unit in the city of Kharkov, up to 40 foreign specialists, mainly from the United States.”￼ 3:27 PM · Nov 28, 2024

I strongly suspect that these “40 foreign specialists, mainly from the United States”￼ were associated with the ATACMS systems. At the same time, in recent public statements, Putin has been clear that Russia can not and will not simply ignore attacks on Russia and will use all available weapons systems to respond. The implication is that Oreshnik missiles may once again be used and will be used against command and control centers, including in Kiev and possibly in NATO countries.

Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor￼ BREAKING: Russian official declares NATO and the US are 'at full war with Russia' and have crossed 'all red lines' by allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles.. Developing. Former president and prime minister of Russia, has declared that the NATO and the United States are now in "full war" with Russia after the West crossed "all red lines" by enabling Ukraine to strike targets across the border using Western missiles. Medvedev, a staunch ally of President Putin and now serving as Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council, emphasized that any Ukrainian attack on Russian soil using Western-supplied weapons will be met with a response. 10:45 AM · Nov 28, 2024

We’ve heard nothing from Trump—or significant proxies for Trump—regarding any of this.

Now, for some time I’ve been arguing that the US is attempting to extricate itself from Ukraine in order to continue the war on Russia on what the Anglo-Zionists believe could be a more promising front—the Middle East, with a focus on Iran. The advantage of such a move is that Iran is a lynchpin for the entire BRICS system. The idea would be to keep Russia involved in Ukraine using NATO forces and some US resources, so that the Anglo-Zionists can use their Islamist proxies in Syria to change the situation on the ground in the Middle East, pushing Iranian influence back eastward.

It turns out that the “ceasefire” in Lebanon is linked to this Anglo-Zionist pivot to Iran—via Syria. Virtually as soon as the “ceasefire” was announced, the US-Israel-Turkey armed, funded, led ISIS terror proxies launched an assault on the key Syrian city of Aleppo. Here’s a big picture take that I find plausible, within my own view:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ ￼￼ It is already much clearer why Netanyahu accepted a cease-fire, despite failing to achieve a single goal. He is guaranteed by the US that with the help of Erdogan and Turkey, a new front will be opened in Syria against Assad, Hezbollah and Iran. For years, Erdogan trained and recruited terrorists from the remnants of ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Al-Nusra Front and a large number of recruits in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and other countries of the Turkish sphere. In less than 24 hours, after the ceasefire Erdogan opened the front. Now the fight against the resistance forces will be fought on the territory of Syria, and Netanyahu will have time to regroup and rearm. Hezbollah and the Russian aviation will again be defocused in Syria.

Some analysts are trying to downplay the situation:

Kevork Almassian￼￼ @KevorkAlmassian￼ ￼￼ Update on Aleppo The situation in Aleppo remains difficult—no illusions there. However, the reports coming from certain media outlets are highly exaggerated.

On the other hand, an offensive of the magnitude we’re seeing must have been developed over a long period of time. It won’t be quickly defeated, and the Anglo-Zionists-Turks have a lot invested in succeeding—as they did in Ukraine.

Rania Khalek @RaniaKhalek￼ The reopening of the front in Syria immediately after the Lebanon front was paused is not a coincidence. This isn’t about dictators and democracy, it never was. It’s about US empire trying to strangle a crucial supply route for resistance to it.

It’s about the Anglo-Zionists’ desperation to avoid being marginalized from the Middle East and losing all claim to control the World Island, the Eurasian land masse.

Scott Ritter offers this sobering view of developments in Syria. I offer it with the proviso that this is about more than just this supply line—it’s about the war on Russia, ultimately:

The offensive against Aleppo initiated by Turkish-allied Islamists from Hayat Tahir Al-Sham (a re-branded Al Qaeda that has made common cause with ISIS) and the US-allied Syrian National Army is the consequence of a strategic plan between the Israelis and Turks, backed by the US, to cut off the supply route from Iran to Lebanon for Hezbollah, and threaten to destabilize/topple the Assad government, forcing Russia to divert resources from Ukraine to salvage their position in Syria. Ukraine has provided advisors to the anti-Assad militants on drone warfare. Israel has apparently extended its explosive pager/radio scheme into Syria as well, disrupting Syrian tactical command and control at a critical moment in the fighting. Syria had largely demobilized, and Hezbollah had mostly returned to Lebanon. Iranian-backed Iraqi militias are ill prepared to contain this assault. It is highly likely Aleppo will fall to the pro-Turkish Islamist forces. There will most likely be a concerted effort, led by Russia and Iran, to salvage the situation in Syria. This will take time. This offensive may threaten the ceasefire in Lebanon.

Actually, this simply confirms that the “ceasefire” was simply a ploy.

The biggest loser in all of this is Turkey and its President, Recep Erdogan. This offensive could not have been carried out without close cooperation and coordination with Israel and the US. Erdogan’s critical words against Israel have been exposed as empty rhetoric. Erdogan has once again betrayed Russia. And his support for Palestine has beed exposed as fraudulent in every way. Russia and Iran will stabilize Syria. This will take months. Syria and its allies will destroy the Islamist stronghold in Idlib. This will take years. The Iran-Hezbollah supply line will be restored/maintained. Israel will be defeated. And the US will withdraw from Syria, probably in mid-2025. And Turkey will continue to betray everyone it does business with, because Erdogan stands only for Turkey.

I’ll offer two caveats. First, given that this offensive was developed over a very long period, that means that it was developed without knowledge of the coming of Oreshnik, and was launched in spite of Oreshnik simply because it had been basically already been put in motion. The idea that Russia can be over stretched by these means may turn out to be another delusion because Russia may now have the means to use decisive conventional measures to end Ukraine sooner rather than later. Second, plunging the US into another proxy war may backfire when it comes to the Trump proofing ploy, again because of Russia’s game changing weapons systems. Both Danny Davis and Alexander Mercouris—among others—have been emphasizing how angry the Russians are becoming. The Pentagon will probably be aware of this and very concerned about Russia’s ability to arm its own proxies to attack US targets. We shall see.

Our Country Our Choice @OCOCReport￼ One thing is certain: If America joins Israel in its war against Iran, the outcome will be a geopolitical showdown that could dramatically alter the world as we know it. It is the storm of the 21st century and, for the moment, the American ship of state is sailing right into it Israel is on the path to war with Russia, and a number of countries in the Middle East.

All very disturbing: