There’s a lot to make Americans happy about the beginning of the Trump Era—most of that has to do with policies that affect life here in America. On the other hand, Trump has also made some very disquieting comments—most of them to do with foreign policy.

For example, he has made a series of statements that range from inaccurate or ill-considered to outright untrue with regard to Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. Such statements are bound to rankle. It’s one thing for Trump’s clown appointees like Keith Kellogg or Seb Gorka or Mike Waltz to say dumbass things—we can dismiss them. But you can’t dismiss it so easily when Trump is the one making the statements. And foreign leaders won’t just dismiss those statements.

Trump made the simply untrue claim that one million Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine and that Russia is “really hurting”. He stated that the Russian economy is doing poorly and that Putin is “destroying Russia”. The idea seems to be that Trump is the guy giving Putin good advice and that Trump will take credit for any “deal”—Putin was just following Trump’s advice. I dunno. Maybe Trump doesn’t want negotiations after all. He also seemed to indicate that he would continue sanctions on Russia—but that he “prefers to call them tariffs.”

Michael Tracey @mtracey Trump says Putin is "destroying Russia," and Zelensky wants to make a deal, but Putin "might not." He indicates he will maintain sanctions on Russia Watch again 1:05 / 1:05 12:32 PM · Jan 21, 2025

The fundamental problem with all the above is that, despite Trump’s claims that he would have prevented the war, his policies in fact contributed greatly to forcing Russia into the war—under Trump sanctions were enormously increased and the amounts of heavy military systems were vastly increased beyond what Obama had allowed. The Russians know all that, and likely will think twice before dealing with someone who BSes on that level. It’s just not smart. The fact that Trump is continuing—along with his pet clowns—to repeat the falsehoods from the previous regime run by Anglo-Zionists like Zhou, Blinken, Sullivan and assorted other idiots is also very disquieting. What foreign leader possessed of a vast nuclear arsenal would take any of that seriously?

Here’s another example. Some reporter—the exact question was hard to hear—asked Trump something to do with Spain. Trump appeared to think that Spain is a member of BRICS—which it isn’t, although it’s interested—then went on to state that he wanted to impose “at least 100% tariffs” on BRICS countries. Look, we all know that’s not gonna happen. Here’s the full list of BRICS countries. But just think about it—100% tariffs “at least” on Russia, China, Brazil, India, Indonesia, UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, South Africa, Iran, Egypt? It doesn’t pass the laugh test, but it is disquieting for the POTUS to be casually saying 1) ill informed and/or 2) foolish things. Follow the link for the video:

Far more disturbing—yes, really—have been his statements about Palestine.

Trump, in the video, decries the destruction in Gaza:

Bruno Maçães @MacaesBruno We are getting new photos from Northern Gaza. Not a single building has been left standing. Levels of destruction we have not seen even at the sites of nuclear bomb explosions

But he made no mention of the human toll, when even the meanest intellect would understand that the scene above could not have occurred without almost unimaginable human sufferings, which has been well documented:

Kit Klarenberg @KitKlarenberg This is the most important image of the 21st century to date. Study it. Never forgive. Never forget. Quote Seyed Mohammad Marandi @s_m_marandi· Aug 31, 2024 These were children. #GazaHolocaust

11:53 AM · Aug 31, 2024 Rogue Kite @RogueKite CNN confirmed this was caused by a us-made Boeing GBU-39. It's a precision weapon made to penetrate warships and hardened air targets by projecting shrapnel so fast it can penetrate more than 3 feet of steel reinforced concrete. Israel intentionally used it inside of a school on children. 12:35 PM · Aug 31, 2024

Trump then went on to state that Gaza would need to be rebuilt, but in terms reflecting the view of a real estate developer, with no hint of empathy:

It's got to be rebuilt in a different way. Do you plan to help rebuilding Gaza? You know Gaza is interesting. It's a phenomenal location on the sea, the best weather—you know, everything's good. It's like some beautiful things could be done with it. It's very interesting. Some fantastic things could be done with Gaza.

That sounds like he’s channeling Jared Kushner’s ideas on developing beach front property in Gaza. In another video Trump also sounds like he’s channeling Kushner by seemingly blaming Gaza’s people for being unable to develop Gaza—despite a crushing Israeli blockade from 2005 to the present.

And then there’s this:

Michael Tracey @mtracey Miriam Adelson has a better seat than most cabinet members!

Well, to end on a brighter note: