Official Statements, Trump - Putin
These official statements are extremely limited and really don’t suggest any sort of substantive progress. However, note the prominence of the Middle East. Confirms what I’ve maintained, that peace with Russia may likely be impossible with Trump’s antics in the Middle East.
First Trump:
Russians?
A Russian government official stated after the call, "Under the leadership of president Putin and president Trump, the world has become a much safer place today." That's a promising sign, hopefully.
