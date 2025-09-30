Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
11h

Netanyahu gives the game away--in Hebrew:

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/G2D8J5UXAAALu4t?format=jpg&name=large

Who thinks Trump doesn't know this?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
TomA's avatar
TomA
12h

Should Trump proceed to initiate a war somewhere, there will inevitably be a resurgence of antiwar protests around the country. And if the crowds get large enough, and are accompanied by inspiring speeches from many rational cohorts of our population, then that could make a difference. It would send a message that the propaganda campaign is not working and the Zionists within the Federal Government are isolated. Trump is on very thin ice and he will lose MAGA support if body bags start coming home. Most significantly, Trump is a coward at heart and only trash talks a big game. He will buckle if punched in the mouth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture