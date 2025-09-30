Reporting and polling on this subject has been going on for months, with results consistently showing that Jewish Nationalism’s push to ethnically cleanse Palestine and genocide all resisters—whether violent or not—is losing support along generational and ethnic lines in America. Of course, the full scope of Jewish Nationalism’s project for supremacy—and its reliance on an American war on the world—isn’t presented to the poll respondents. Of course the NYT presents the questions in more or less traditional fashion, with Zionist subjugators implicitly cast as victims standing alone in self defense against unreasoning hostility, rather than as a project of conquest and subjugation supported by the massive forces of world Anglo-Zionism. If the full scope of the truth had been presented one strongly suspects the polling results would have been even more striking.

Perhaps the most striking result in the poll is that 40% of respondents believe that Jewish Nationalists are intentionally killing civilians. That, of course, has long been glaringly obvious—since 1948 and before. But it is also a truth that can no longer be hidden from Americans. The fact that so many Americans are willing now to voice this truth—which was unthinkable and unvoiceable only a few years ago—is a measure of the shift we are seeing. Indeed, but for the Fox demographic, the seismic shift would lead to unstoppable changes in actual policy. Left unspoken in this poll—as far as I know—is American perception of the political dynamics (Jewish Nationalist domination of American politics) that have made this national disgrace possible and enforced the perpetration of this crime against humanity.

Meanwhile, Trump cynically presents a take-it-or-leave-it “peace plan” to the actual victims of genocide and ethnic cleansing. The cynicism of presenting Anglo-Zionist America—the perpetrator of the genocide, but for whose support the genocide could never have happened—as the guarantor of “peace” is breathtaking in its depravity. It’s clearly an effort at damage control to sway American opinion—Trump and Jewish Nationalists care nothing for world humanity’s opinion—that won’t work. Netanyahu’s arrogant strutting before the empty UN General Assembly will not help. Meanwhile, preparation for a renewed war on Iran continues, with consequences that will likely shake the world as we have known it, all brought on by a fanatically anti-human ideology.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 12h￼ ￼￼ BREAKING!!! AMERICAN SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL COLLAPSES Nearly two years into the Gaza war, a new NYT/Siena poll shows a seismic reversal in U.S. public opinion — younger voters, Democrats, independents, and nonwhite groups are breaking sharply with decades of bipartisan consensus. The numbers are staggering: ￼ Aid to Israel: 51% of voters now oppose sending additional U.S. economic or military support. Only 39% support. Among 18–29 year olds, 68% oppose. Black (65%) and Hispanic (63%) voters also stand firmly against aid. Even middle-aged groups are split. ￼ Sympathies: For the first time since this question was asked in 1998, more Americans sympathize with Palestinians (35%) than with Israel (34%). Among Democrats, the shift is overwhelming: 54% side with Palestinians vs. just 13% with Israel. Among Republicans, support for Israel remains strong but has dropped 12 points since 2023. ￼ Ceasefire: Across split samples, nearly 6 in 10 Americans say Israel should stop its military campaign even if Hamas isn’t eliminated or hostages remain. Only ~30% want the fighting to continue under those conditions. ￼ Civilian deaths: 62% of voters say Israel is not taking enough precautions to protect civilians. And 40% now believe Israel is intentionally killing civilians in Gaza — double the share who said so in 2023. Among Democrats, nearly 6 in 10 agree with that statement. ￼ Generations divided: – Under 30: 61% sympathize with Palestinians, 19% with Israel. – Ages 30–44: lean pro-Palestinian as well. – Ages 45–64: split. – 65+: Israel’s last stronghold — 47% side with Israel, 26% with Palestinians. What we are seeing is not an incremental shift. It is a collapse of Israel’s support base across key demographics that will shape U.S. foreign policy for years: – Democrats overwhelmingly pro-Palestinian. – Independents siding with Palestinians 39% vs. 31% for Israel. – Young and nonwhite voters, the future of the electorate, turning away from Israel en masse. For decades, Israel was the largest cumulative recipient of U.S. foreign aid, backed by near-unanimous support in Washington. That era may be ending. The Times/Siena poll shows the bipartisan consensus has fractured beyond recognition. As one respondent put it: “Nobody should go through October 7. But for how long it’s taking, and how much worse Israel is doing to Palestinians, it just doesn’t feel like a level playing field anymore.” This is generational, partisan, and moral. The majority of Americans no longer see Israel as the victim. They see an aggressor, carrying out intentional civilian killings, waging a war they want ended.

And …

Everyone knows that the end result is simply Trump providing what cover and munitions he can for continued Jewish Nationalist violence against Gaza. America is not an honest broker seeking an end to this crime against humanity—any more than America is an honest broker in the wars on Russia and China and Venezuela and Iran. The Anglo-Zionist Empire, led by American arms, is engaged in a war for world domination to stave off financial collapse.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 19h￼ ￼￼￼BREAKING: The Trump-Gaza peace deal has been released by the White House: - Israel will not occupy or annex the Gaza Strip. - Gaza will become a terror-free zone. - All hostages (living or deceased) to be released within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting the deal. - Israel to release 250 life sentence prisoners and 1700 Gazans who were detained after October 7 in exchange for the hostages. - All Hamas fighters will receive safe passage out of the Gaza Strip. - The US will mediate between Gaza and Tel Aviv into the future. The Palestinian Authority will be subjected to reform, and once reformed, control over the strip will be handed over to the Palestinians. Under the Trump-Gaza peace deal, Israel will REMAIN within the Gaza Strip, but to a limited security belt.

But holding all this together is getting harder to manage by the day.

Xi must be having a chuckle over this one. Will farm states wise up?

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ This is legit hilarious: according to the US Secretary of Agriculture herself, Trump’s bailout of Argentina means that US taxpayers are now effectively subsidizing Argentinian soybean exports to China - the very market American farmers have been shut out of. All the funnier when you consider that one of the key objectives of the bailout is presumably to prevent Argentina - one of the US’s only friendly governments left in South America - from moving closer to China. And instead it’s effectively funding the exact opposite outcome. This is according to this leaked text ￼that Scott Bessent is reading from Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins (src: https://dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15145835/Scott-Bessent-leaks-sensitive-text-message-sounding-alarm-China.html…), which says: “I’m getting more intel, but this is highly unfortunate. We bailed out Argentina yesterday (Bessent) and in return, the Argentine’s removed their export tariffs on grains, reducing their price, and sold a bunch of soybeans to China, at a time when we would normally be selling to China. Soy prices dropping further because of it. This gives China more leverage on us.”

This looks like a potentially game changing development—a breaking of ranks. Could it be that Poles are beginning to realize that the Anglo-Zionists will not go to the mat for them—anymore than happened in 1939?

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h￼ The Poles might make it after all. Despite being bellicose on the Russia issue, I’ve long suspected that the more sensible Poles understand the risk of long-term security competition with Russia. The Baltics, Scandinavian and Brits are screwed though. No common sense present. ￼ Quote￼ Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo 4h ￼￼ Polish President Nawrocki declared his readiness to sit at the negotiating table with Putin — if the country’s security depends on it.

So now we understand the persistent rumors that Zelensky and Euro-plant PM Tusk of Poland are plotting a false flag provocation in Poland. Judging from Polish reactions to the drone hysteria, that may not be enough to save the day for the Anglo-Zionists.