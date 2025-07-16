This will be a busy day, so …

The usual suspects are mongering for war—with Russia. Or, at least, they’re threatening Russia—on behalf of Trump. Are you waiting for Trump to tell them to shut up while he conducts foreign policy? Just don’t hold your breath while you wait. This is clearly an organized campaign to try to intimidate Russia. What kind of country has America become?

Chay Bowes @BowesChay￼ Mike Pompeo, ex CIA Chief and self admitted liar and cheat, openly threatens Russia with US strikes. "Putin should take seriously what he saw happen in Iran" Its Remarkable ignorance and stupidity. Russia is not Iran "Press here to find out" https://x.com/i/status/1945122658154057869 9:05 AM · Jul 15, 2025

I’m pretty sure Putin is taking seriously what he saw happen in Iran—it was a reminder to never trust Trump or America:

Margarita Simonyan @M_Simonyan￼ Lindsey Graham: "If Putin and others are wondering what happens on day 51, I would suggest they call the Ayatollah." So the US going to hold fake talks, then try assassinate our negotiators and bomb our capital through a proxy anyway. This stick and carrot business is harder than it looks for some. 3:13 PM · Jul 15, 2025

I saw some knucklehead comment that Trump likes to keep adversaries guessing:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ BREAKING: Trump considers giving Ukraine Tomahawks for potential strikes on Moscow and St. Petersburg - WP 10:20 AM · Jul 15, 2025

Right. Keep the largest nuclear power in the world guessing while we poke and provoke? What could possibly go wrong with keeping the world on a knife’s edge? Doug Macgregor and John Mearsheimer continue to maintain that Trump tends to follow the advice of the last person he spoke to, that he makes ad hoc decisions. It looks like he’s listening to Kellogg and Lindsey! and Pompeo. No matter what anybody says about ‘MAGAtards shoulda seen this coming,’ I still say: This is not what the vast majority of his voters—especially independents—voted for.

Larry Wilkerson maintains that WW3 has already started, and that the president of Iran better wake up and smell the coffee:

Ultimately, we're going to war with Iran. If you listen to Tucker's interview with the president of Iran—I listened to it this morning, I think it was done a day or two ago—you just feel for the Iranian president, because he still doesn't get it. I mean, if we take him at face value. He could be dissembling. I would be if I were he, but if he's really speaking what he thinks and what the Ayatollah thinks and has blessed him to say, he's still fooled. He still thinks he can work with the United States. If I were he right now, I'd build a nuclear weapon so fast it would make Kim Jong-un's head spin. I'd build a nuclear weapon. I'd say, ‘There, fait accompli!’

This is the dynamic that Trump has put in place. Any country that is unwilling to surrender its sovereignty to Trump’s say-so needs to prepare. And even then, you can’t trust him.

That's where we're headed. We're headed to another battle in this arc of crisis I've described before. But we're in World War III. This is World War III. Trump hasn't a clue. He hasn't a clue. Nor does anyone in his cabinet, except to pursue this war as far as is necessary to restore the American empire. And that's a very dangerous situation. Because why? It isn't like 1914. It isn't like 1939. We have nuclear weapons.

And that’s exactly what I keep saying. We’re in a global war to preserve—by whatever means are necessary or the Anglo-Zionists think they can get away with—the Anglo-Zionist Empire. And they’re willing to gamble, as witness the attack on Russia’s strategic bomber fleet, on Iran, etc.

There are some signs of hope. In addition to the example of Australia, which we cited for two days running:

Olga Bazova @OlgaBazova￼ Italy, France, Czech Republic and Hungary have refused to purchase weapons from the US for further transfer to Ukraine. Unsurprisingly, so far, only Germany, out of countries with economies able to sustain more or less sizable purchases, has agreed to do so. ￼4:57 AM · Jul 16, 2025

Middle Eastern Affairs @Middle_Eastern0 8h￼ ￼￼ ￼ BREAKING – Spanish Prime Minister: US hegemony over European decision-making must be broken before we all burn.

Meanwhile, this is what we’ve become (Wilkerson again):