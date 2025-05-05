Admin: Today we have cataract surgery for the second eye. Tomorrow follow up appointment. Wednesday mental health/grampa day.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk As in any resource state, the regions that seem of secondary importance actually pay most of the bills. That is why Ottawa is playing with fire by polarising the country like they are. They may end up a broke rump state.

Important to remember that this was a single missile and there was something like 2000 km of advance notice:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk There it is. Both THAAD and Arrow failed to take down a missile heading for the country’s main airport. Air defence is completely us eless against this technology. Military planners should stop coping and just deal with this new reality.

It is becoming extremely clear that air defence is basically useless against modern missile technology. The Houthi missiles are likely 10-20 years behind Russian and Chinese gear and a single one can get through layered Western air defence. It’s a new world

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ The meltdown of private credit begins. How much of high housing valuations were being driven by private credit? We may be about to find out!

Is this supposed to hurt Russia?

Russian oil is some of the cheapest oil to extract in the world. Scott Ritter claims the cost is as little as $9/barrel. This is why Russia can handle this. KSA, not so much. PP thinks there’s a deal in this with Russia. We shall see.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Oil is below $60 a barrel but Russia is still agreeing to output increases. The biggest beneficiary of this by far is the Trump administration. Very likely some sort of deal was struck. ￼￼￼ 2:07 AM · May 5, 2025

UK shakeup coming? The old order under assault:

Stats for Lefties @LeftieStats CONFIRMED | Keir Starmer suffered worst defeat of any new PM on record, losing 65% of Labour's seats. In 1977, just two years before being evicted from power, Labour lost 48% of the council seats it was defending. Starmer just lost a whopping **65%**

Romanian election: Interesting what the Eurocrats can and cannot tolerate. ‘Cynicism’ hardly begins to describe it. Is there something similar underlying US politics?