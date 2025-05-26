Yesterday we observed that, as always predicted, Russia is talking but simultaneously escalating its military efforts—call it a surge, if you like. There are constant reports of increasing Russian momentum, the buildup of Russian forces in preparation for new offensives (possibly Kharkov, to cite one), and especially the massive drone and missile attacks that are overwhelming Western supplied air defenses. These attacks are targeting major cities like Kiev itself, and there are videos of what appear to be Patriot batteries being taken out (one, possibly two, out of eight around Kiev). MoA has a long post on this development, from which I’ll quote parts of the beginning:

A Week Long Drone Fight Which Russia Is Winning Over the last seven days the Ukrainian military has launched over one thousand drones against targets in Russia. Most of these were shot down by Russian air defenses. There are no reports of any serious damage. The biggest effect the week long drone attacks achieved was to shut down air traffic in Moscow for several hours. After waiting a few days the Russian military responded in kind. … : …. Over three days the Russian forces used some 1,000 heavy drones plus 58 cruise- and 31 ballistic-missiles to attack Ukraine. The Russian attacks are overwhelming (archived) the western provided air defenses: … The Russian forces are now using the sixth iteration of the Shahed drones. These now carry a 90 kilogram explosive load, fly much higher than previously and are less sensitive to electronic countermeasures. They now have the wailing sound (1st vid) of Stuka sirens attached to them. While the drones keep the air defenses busy ballistic missiles and cruise missiles push through.

The German mouthpiece for the Anglo-Zionists—some guy named Merz, with a long bio of Deep State involvement—is now announcing the latest Anglo-Zionist escalation against Russia:

"There are no longer any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine - neither by the British, nor by the French, nor by us, nor by the Americans. This means that Ukraine can now defend itself, including, for example, by striking military positions on Russian territory. Until a certain point, it could not do this,"

Via an Estonian:

WarTranslated @wartranslated The Ukrainian Armed Forces are being given more freedom of action, and if Germany supplies Ukraine with Taurus missiles — which is now considered likely — it will be the most powerful weapon in Ukraine’s arsenal, capable of striking over 500 km and reaching as far as Moscow. Germany is expected to transfer between 100 and 150 Taurus cruise missiles. These are the German equivalents of the British Storm Shadow and the French SCALP-EG. ...

Russia has long since warned that such attacks will be regarded as direct attacks by the nation that supplies the missiles. At the same time, reports are that NATO is refusing Ukrainian cries for more air defense systems, saying that NATO has already expended 40% of its own supplies. Somehow I don’t think this will end well.

ayden @squatsons Russians seem to be targeting Ukrainian industrial facilities and airports with extreme aggression. Even smaller airports with prop planes are getting hit. Kh-101 missiles just struck Starokostyantyniv airfield.

My guess here is that this is being done because many of these missiles get their best range when air-launched.

Trump has also personally responded harshly to the massive Russian drone/missile strikes, saying that he’s “not happy” with Putin. What this exposes is that Trump remains a creature of the global Deep State, the Anglo-Zionist empire. Trump could end the war any time he wants, despite his usual deceptive rhetoric about not having any responsibility for the war. In reality, Trump is attempting to obtain through blather what the Anglo-Zionists have failed to obtain through war and sanctions—and that ploy is failing miserably:

Megatron @Megatron_ron BREAKING: Donald Trump once again attacked Putin, saying he killed a lot of people This comes after the US and Russia apparently failed to reach an agreement. BTW, not a word about Netanyahu who is currently blocking all food and starving Gaza.

As John Mearsheimer recently stated, the Russians, Chinese, and Iranians simply laugh at this hypocrisy on Trump’s part. Nobody is fooled. Some Americans, maybe many, aren’t paying attention, but nobody is fooled. And least of all the Russians:

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ Futility Flagrante Fact is: the Russians couldn't care less what the flailing empire is "happy about" these days. They will continue to do as they damn well please, and the Americans will damn well put up with it for the simple reason they can't do anything about it anyway.

Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor￼ President Trump had a huge opportunity when he came into office to suspend all further aid to Ukraine and make it clear we want nothing to do with this. Unfortunately he doubled down and signed on for more aid packages. This has taken any leverage we have with Russia off the table.

Actually, the one thing Trump can do is make things much worse—for people far away from America.

Interestingly, a reporter actually called Trump out on his statements about Putin, after the Butcher of Gaza and Yemen bloviated for a bit about not liking it at all when other countries kill people.

Note that Trump claims not to have heard that Russia’s heavy strikes were a response to an attempted assassination of Putin (who has refrained from targeting Zelensky).Is Trump really the last person in the world to hear about this stuff? But Trump doesn’t actually sound surprised at all, doesn’t say he’ll get to the truth of this, doesn’t say he’ll demand facts from Zelensky or say that he’ll call that guy he gets along with so well—Putin? Putin knows that the Ukrainians don’t have the capability to track and target his travels over hundreds of miles. What cred does Trump have with Putin now—if any?

Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo￼ ￼ IMPORTANT FULL VERSION: Trump: “I’m not happy with Putin. He’s sending rockets into Kiev and other cities, he’s killing a lot of people.” -> Then a reporter at 0:40 points out that Zelensky sent drones to attack Putin’s helicopter to assassinate him. Trump: “That might be a reason.” Zelensky provokes Russia, to then play victim and ask for more money and weapons. This is a long lasting pattern. ￼Video 5:26 AM · May 26, 2025

Unfortunately, the reporter didn’t ask Trump about Gaza. Regarding his genocide against Palestinians, Trump continues to say he’ll ask Netanyahu to end the war in Gaza “as quickly as possible.”

"We are having talks with Israel about ending the Gaza war as quickly as possible"

Having talks? As quickly as possible? Who decides? Who sends the weapons for genocide? Trump could end the genocide with a phone call. This is the same BS he’s been spouting since the campaign, when he fooled so many of us with his claims that he aspired to be a “peace” president. What this says loud and clear is that he’s not really the guy in control. Most of the people who voted for Trump were voting for things like DOGE and ending DEI and fiscal responsibility—not for continued war around the world. Anyway: