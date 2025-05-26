Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ML's avatar
ML
7h

“What this exposes is that Trump remains a creature of the global Deep State, the Anglo-Zionist empire. Trump could end the war any time he wants, despite his usual deceptive rhetoric about not having any responsibility for the war. In reality, Trump is attempting to obtain through blather what the Anglo-Zionists have failed to obtain through war and sanctions—and that ploy is failing miserably:” A stunning disappointment, but there it is. And Trump’s dithering and bombast risks provoking the Merz/Macron someones to doing something uber-crazy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
8h

"Russia continues to run out of missiles"

Andrei Martyanov :-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture