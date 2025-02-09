Common sense—how did this elude the government for so long? Occam’s razor suggests it was deliberate. PP expresses that concept this way:

It really does appear that the US Treasury was being treated as a slush fund. The fact that payments did not require a rationale is bizarre. If you run a company accountants will force you to do this to comply with tax law - the same taxes the US Treasury treated as slush!

Imagine how bad it’d be without Congressional oversight!

Read Musk slowly:

Elon Musk ￼

@elonmusk

To be clear, what the @DOGE team and @USTreasury have jointly agreed makes sense is the following:

- Require that all outgoing government payments have a payment categorization code, which is necessary in order to pass financial audits. This is frequently left blank, making audits almost impossible.

- All payments must also include a rationale for the payment in the comment field, which is currently left blank. Importantly, we are not yet applying ANY judgment to this rationale, but simply requiring that SOME attempt be made to explain the payment more than NOTHING!

- The DO-NOT-PAY list of entities known to be fraudulent or people who are dead or are probable fronts for terrorist organizations or do not match Congressional appropriations must actually be implemented and not ignored. Also, it can currently take up to a year to get on this list, which is far too long. This list should be updated at least weekly, if not daily.

The above super obvious and necessary changes are being implemented by existing, long-time career government employees, not anyone from @DOGE

It is ridiculous that these changes didn’t exist already!

Yesterday, I was told that there are currently over $100B/year of entitlements payments to individuals with no SSN or even a temporary ID number. If accurate, this is extremely suspicious.

When I asked if anyone at Treasury had a rough guess for what percentage of that number is unequivocal and obvious fraud, the consensus in the room was about half, so $50B/year or $1B/week!!

This is utterly insane and must be addressed immediately.

1:51 PM · Feb 8, 2025

MAZE

So they designed treasury payments the same way they designed the voting system. Impossible to audit.

Elon Musk @elonmusk

The best way to understand the system is that it is designed for complaint minimization: people don’t complain if they receive money, but do complain loudly (especially fraudsters!) if they don’t receive money.

Therefore, everything is geared towards sending out the money, even if wasteful or fraudulent.