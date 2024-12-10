Cynical enough for you? Although I’m not sure whether “cynical” is the right characterization for utter moral bankruptcy:
BREAKING:
Public executions in Syria Huge crowds gather to watch HTS terrorist group execute former Syrian Army officials in Hama, Syria.
The United States didn't take Nelson Mandela off its terrorist list until 14 years after he became president of South Africa
￼￼Benjamin Netanyahu:
We want relations with the new regime in #Syria
Middle East predators with their masks off.
I wonder whether Israel received permission for this from Erdogan? Well, we know Erdogan is nothing if not patient in exacting revenge:
So Israel completely demilitarized Syria, destroyed billions dollars of military equipment, annexed Syrian territory, and is even bragging about it.
"Is there someone you forgot to ask?"
Turkish re-domination of the Levant at the expense of Arab-Anglo cliques that dated back to the last years of the Ottoman? If that's the case, Saudis are the losers here
A Muslim brotherhood led Syria allied with Turkey is something the Anglo-Arab coalition will not like (KSA,Egypt,Jordan,UAE etc).
7:43 AM · Dec 9, 2024
Hamas (Muslim Bros) has congratulated Syria on Turkey’s (Muslim Bros) accession to power in Syria. Hmmmm.
Muslim Brothers might end up in a Hood near you faster than you think...
Assad’s Fall After 24-Year Rule Creates Power Vacuum in Middle East Syria power vacuum could see rebel forces compete for control It’s also unclear how Iran and Russia will eventually respond
Assad’s Fall in Syria Puts World on Watch for More Middle East Chaos
The power vacuum:
@ForeignPolicy magazine takes the Fez-pill.
Buyer’s remorse already? Hey, I never said Neocons were smart.
I still think Turkey will start to build towards Ottoman 2.0. But it’ll cost a lot more than Erdogan initially thought. Israelis are just scrambling. The West are 100% out to lunch, an old man sharing his memories of 1890 Russia while the revolutionaries storm the Winter Palace.
Israel and Turkey will end up overcomitting. Especially with the crazy greater Israel nonsense. Both will end up bringing under their control many, many, more Arabs. In ME, each side is very good at seizing defeat from the jaws of victory.
This is what you might call an ‘epistemological collapse’. The moment that a bunch of low-tier, pseudo-thinkers who prop up stagnant regime talking points realise that nothing they’re saying makes sense any more. It’s now too obvious. It’s over.
Western foreign policy chudbrigade regretting their idiotic stances within days. These people live in a time capsule that was buried in the ground over a decade ago. History has moved past them. From the fake elite press to the cringe psyop social media accounts, just ignore.
"Lots could still go wrong" --FT
Gideon Rachman - interesting. Jewish South African roots. Former writer - the economist. Definitely a member of the European Establishment:
