Cynical enough for you? Although I’m not sure whether “cynical” is the right characterization for utter moral bankruptcy:

Megatron @Megatron_ron BREAKING: Public executions in Syria Huge crowds gather to watch HTS terrorist group execute former Syrian Army officials in Hama, Syria.

Alan MacLeod @AlanRMacLeod The United States didn't take Nelson Mandela off its terrorist list until 14 years after he became president of South Africa

Middle East Observer @ME_Observer_ ￼￼Benjamin Netanyahu: We want relations with the new regime in #Syria

Middle East predators with their masks off.

I wonder whether Israel received permission for this from Erdogan? Well, we know Erdogan is nothing if not patient in exacting revenge:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint

So Israel completely demilitarized Syria, destroyed billions dollars of military equipment, annexed Syrian territory, and is even bragging about it.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk "Is there someone you forgot to ask?"

GingerMeow @AKJay59396046 Turkish re-domination of the Levant at the expense of Arab-Anglo cliques that dated back to the last years of the Ottoman? If that's the case, Saudis are the losers here ￼Petit Dessalines ￼￼ ￼@ZoeGawd223￼ A Muslim brotherhood led Syria allied with Turkey is something the Anglo-Arab coalition will not like (KSA,Egypt,Jordan,UAE etc). 7:43 AM · Dec 9, 2024

Hamas (Muslim Bros) has congratulated Syria on Turkey’s (Muslim Bros) accession to power in Syria. Hmmmm.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Muslim Brothers might end up in a Hood near you faster than you think...

Giovanni Staunovo @staunovo Assad’s Fall After 24-Year Rule Creates Power Vacuum in Middle East Syria power vacuum could see rebel forces compete for control It’s also unclear how Iran and Russia will eventually respond

Buyer’s remorse already? Hey, I never said Neocons were smart.