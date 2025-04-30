Meaning In History

Wolf J Flywheel
5h

Thank you for shining a light on this insanity.

kim
2h

..... I think I just threw up a little ..... my mind, my spirit, my soul..... is fracturing with all the "unknown" truths I am learning about..... the deep, puss-filled reality of this human world...... I feel more and more nauseous, disgusted, shocked and furious at what "humanity" has become.... or perhaps it has always been this way but I was unaware....... hypnotized and manipulated and anxiously busy trying to live the life I had been maneuvered into living...... thank you for lifting up the rug once again..... for all of us..... and discovering another putrefying corpse of evil slithering along ...... uggghhh...... this is unbelievable ...... blessings to you for all you unveil

