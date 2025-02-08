I came across this news late last night, but was otherwise occupied this morning. For context:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ The entire “disinformation-industrial complex” was created through USAID. “Journalists” were trained up in workshops financed by the organisation to turn media into state propaganda. USAID passed money through other “charities,” like the Soros Open Society Foundation. So you can’t just track USAID receipts, lot’s of it runs through other philanthropies. Now many operations are lining up in Brussels to create new slush funds. But Europe is flat broke. I doubt you’ll be able to understand how this all works, but just in case its a NETWORK of charities and NGOs not just USAID.

With Samantha Power running it—one of the most powerful people in the world over the past two decades. Glad I never voted for her.

So, now that we’ve got the Big Picture …

USAID took ~$500M in taxes from Americans, and sent it to an NGO called Internews Network. They work with 4,000+ outlets to “train journalists” and “tackle disinformation”. It’s led by Jeanne Bourgault, who makes ~$500k a year. A literal state propaganda network.

WikiLeaks @wikileaks USAID (and State) funneled nearly half a billion dollars through this building which is at "876 7th St Arcata, CA 95521-6358". The IRS and IN government contracts list this address as the current registered address for IN although it was clearly abandoned by December 2024. Shot taken four months ago.

Who is Jeanne Bourgault? I’m glad you asked—note the Soros connection (Open Society Fund) and the Rockefeller and Ford foundation connections, among others:

Please note in the following the Clinton Connection:

WikiLeaks Wikileaks Q Files USAID has pushed nearly half a billion dollars ($472.6m) through a secretive US government financed NGO, "Internews Network" (IN), which has “worked with” 4,291 media outlets, producing in one year 4,799 hours of broadcasts reaching up to 778 million people and "training” over 9000 journalists (2023 figures). IN has also supported social media censorship initiatives. The operation claims “offices” in over 30 countries, including main offices in US, London, Paris and regional HQs in Kiev, Bangkok and Nairobi. It is headed up by Jeanne Bourgault, who pays herself $451k a year. Bourgault worked out of the US embassy in Moscow during the early 1990s, where she was in charge of a $250m budget, and in other revolts or conflicts at critical times, before formally rotating out of six years at USAID to IN. Bourgault’s IN bio and those of its other key people and board members have been recently scrubbed from its website but remain accessible at http://archive.org. Records show the board being co-chaired by Democrat securocrat Richard J. Kessler and Simone Otus Coxe, wife of NVIDIA billionaire Trench Coxe, both major Democratic donors. In 2023, supported by Hillary Clinton, Bourgault launched a $10m IN fund at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI). The IN page showing a picture of Bourgault at the CGI has also been deleted. IN has at least six captive subsidiaries under unrelated names including one based out of the Cayman Islands. Since 2008, when electronic records begin, more than 95% of IN's budget has been supplied by the US government (thread follows) 9:47 PM · Feb 7, 2025

Here’s the Wikipedia page, Internews, which contains quite a bit of good information—along with taradiddles like that Internews is “European funded”. Included is a chart showing that its funding is mostly government sourced. Internews, by the way, was a Reagan creation which, like so many similar CIA directed projects, was taken over by the left:

WikiLeaks @wikileaks How IN lost its way (2006, John Hopkins University Magazine): https://pages.jh.edu/jhumag/0605web/hoffman.html…

Excellent comment here:

Luckydogguy @luckydogguy￼ Oh, look! Wikileaks attacks corruption for us, the normies. Makes me question our elites' motives when they prosecuted Assange. Was it only about hiding their dark deeds?

GrainofSalt @LuanneCarey￼ And our government just fast tracked the ok for Soros to buy 200 radio stations.

If I had to hazard a guess, I’d guess that Musk will be scrutinizing that purchase. He’s taking a meat cleaver to to the Left’s total political/media/government funding operations.

Here’s a good thread unroll with additional info.

In not unrelated news. This is actually highly relevant to the first substack today: Trump Attacks Anti-Christian Bias In Executive Order. Toward the end of that post I referred to the Gramscian tactics of secular humanist activists. Those tactics include co-opting “religious” organizations for secular humanist purposes—including to provide “religious” cover for their secular humanist activities. In fact—and this situation is not unique to the Catholic Church—the Catholic Church derives a large portion of its funding from the government rather than from pew sitters. Which explains the public positions of church institutions are so often at odds with the views of pew sitters. That opens a whole nuther can of worms. One of those cans is, How will the church make up for the loss of government funding? Will it need to take measures to attract the good will of increasingly alienated pew sitters?

US Conference of Catholic Bishops lays off a third of refugee services staff after Trump orders CV NEWS FEED // The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) reportedly laid off approximately a third of its migrant and refugee services (MRS) staff Friday in the wake of the Trump administration’s freeze of federal funding. “The Executive Orders recently issued by the U.S president are causing confusion … for the USCCB regarding cooperative agreements for both Refugee Resettlement Programs and our Children Services, which help care for unaccompanied children,” stated a Friday an internal USCCB memo to bishops first obtained by The Pillar. To “the best of my knowledge,” the memo from USCCB General Secretary Fr. Michael Fuller continued, federally contracted refugee resettlement organizations have not “received reimbursements for outstanding invoices related to the programs we administer” since President Donald Trump took office. “Currently, we are awaiting reimbursement for services completed in December, an amount close to $20 million,” Fuller added. “Invoices for services completed in January are now arriving, which means that we will be submitting millions more dollars of reimbursement requests.”

