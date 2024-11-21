The use by Russia of a ballistic missile with a MIRVed warhead—optionally IRBM or ICBM at Russia’s discretion—was a very serious shot across the bow, directed to the two nations that have chosen to go to war with Russia. The Russian strike was a demonstration—it was a kinetic strike rather than an explosive one. The question on many minds has to be, What comes next? The Russians specifically stated that they have an interest in destroying a US missile site in Poland. But that’s just one target in Europe on what is probably a very long Russian list. What comes next is up to the “small group of people” who are pursuing the war on Russia.

For an informed and impassioned monologue on what it means and what’s at stake, check out Danny Davis:

Davis warns that even for Trump there will be no easy peace. Putin holds all the high cards. Stop being stupid is Davis’ advice.

Philip Pilkington adds to this with a series of smart tweets:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ These missiles - likely MIRVs - look faster and more accurate than what Iran sent against Israel. The likely outcome of giving Ukraine permission for long-range strikes is similar advanced tech to US rivals in the Mid East. Biden is not motivated by US security concerns.

There was just one missile, but with a MIRVed warhead. I’d be very surprised if Russia shared its MIRV tech with any Middle Eastern nation. However, the possibility that Russia further responds by sharing additional weaponry above and beyond what the Pentagon has openly admitted is “scary” is a real prospect.

PUTIN: OUR "FRONTIER MISSILES" CAN HIT ALL OF EUROPE Russia is preparing to deploy RS-26 "Frontier" missiles, capable of striking anywhere in Europe, in retaliation for Ukraine’s use of US and UK-made missiles, including Storm Shadows, on Russian soil. Kremlin officials warn of strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, with Putin recently easing laws for deploying nuclear weapons. The RS-26 has a 3,600-mile range and 3 times the payload of standard Kremlin bombs, marking a major escalation in the conflict. Source: Daily Mail

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Europe is now going to be targeted by the sort of MIRVs the Russians just launched on Ukraine. These missiles can overcome air defence, but Europe has no air defence anyway. Biden and his goons just demolished European security. These people are a major security risk.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Is NATO defending your family against this? Or are they lying about the risk? Is NATO’s job to defend you against this threat? Or to massively increase the risk of this threat and lie to you? Would it be better for NATO countries to take care of their own affairs in this regard?

Trump made an excellent response to the Zhou regime’s escalation, but now he may need to address this again.