After publishing the first substack this morning, which began with an article about the Uniparty system in Ireland, I saw that Geroman had retweeted a longish tweet by Armchair Warlord on the broader topic, but with a more extensive roundup of events. Here I’ll reproduce most of that.

In some countries you have just two main parties with the same agenda and in others you have a rainbow full of parties and it does not matter what color you chose - the agenda won't change.

So:

I would argue that “collapse” isn’t really the right word. It’s been an evolutionary development of a new form of rule.

…

…

First a primer on how the Western Regime actually works - the "Regime," such as it is, is not a unified body directly controlling the Western World from the shadows. It is a mechanism of consensus-forcing among the transatlantic political elite that dictates the boundaries of acceptable political discourse - the "Overton Window" - in official Western policymaking. Control the Overton Window, and impose severe consequences for operating outside of it, and you control actual government policy no matter what party holds formal power. Ergo the extreme, bipartisan reaction to Trump, whose policies are the exact kind of stuff boomers bored a generation of millennial children with over dinner tables but yet which seem to be absolute anathema to the Atlanticist political class.

Let's look at some recent events.

Georgia - Reasonably popular pro-European government passes a watered-down version of the US Foreign Agents Registration Act and wins reelection on a platform of, uh, (checks notes) not going to war with the Russian Federation. Sanctions descend, NATO sponsors a color revolution attempt, and the President - who, as a former French diplomat, is so compromised she's not even committing treason - openly attempted to incite a coup d'etat and is now trying to squat in her office after her term expires.

Moldova - Unpopular local President, who is a pro-Regime personality, openly rigs an election to stay in power by ensuring only favored groups of Moldovan expatriates would be able to cast absentee ballots.

Romania - Mildly anti-NATO Presidential candidate does well in the first round of balloting. The Supreme Court cancels the elections on laughable accusations of Russian interference, with the pro-NATO incumbent set to remain squatting in office until the elections can be sufficiently rigged to ensure a Regime toady is returned.

South Korea - Democratically embattled but, again, pro-Western President imposes martial law and orders troops onto the streets of Seoul in a failed self-coup attempt. He somehow remains squatting in office despite trying to set himself up as dictator.

UK - After the Tories earned the public's hatred with a long series of moronic Regime-approved policies, Labour ousted them in a landslide - and proceeded to continue all of those policies, in many cases against explicit electoral promises.

France - Macron is forming yet another unworkable minority government in Parliament out of his own party because he absolutely cannot abide by the political opposition whom the citizens of France actually filled the parliament with as a counterweight to him.

US - The lame duck Biden Administration is doing its absolute utmost to use the long American Presidential transition period, three and a half months, to poison the well for Trump. Some of these actions have come with a nonzero risk of starting a nuclear war.

So the real question I have here, and which I pose to you, dear readers, is this: What the hell exactly is an ostensible democracy where, very explicitly and very openly, you cannot change the policy of the government by voting - and God help you if you try?

10:11 PM · Dec 13, 2024