Marvin Gardens2
2h

Trump says Russia "stole" hypersonic tech from the US under Obama.

He went on:

"And then you see, they waved one of those 'neuralyzer' thingies in our faces.

Now we can't remember shit about hypersonics.

Those Russians are sneaky, I tell ya"

TomA
2h

Trump is intentionally promoting distraction via his esoteric pomposity and obtuse insanity. He has become a lightning rod for attention and reaction all over the planet. And all of this is but a smoke screen to obfuscate his actions behind the scenes. No one can claim to accurately predict what he will do next, so stasis becomes an inadvertent norm. Ukraine muddles on toward disastrous defeat still believing in the Hail Mary pass. Israel relentlessly continues its genocide of Palestinians still believing that the world will eventually forgive them for this atrocity. Both of these nations will meet a reality far different from their delusions. Trump could have stopped both these calamities but that would only have postponed the day of reckoning. Hard bottoms should be hit sooner rather than later.

