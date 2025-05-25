Not to sound like a broken record, but … the Russians will talk and talk, but ain’t nobody gonna talk them into declaring defeat when they’re winning.

For all the talk about negotiating and ceasefires and so on, what the Russians are actually doing is escalating. Putin has declared he’ll establish a “buffer zone” inside Ukraine, and Russian negotiators told the Ukrainians that the next time they meet the cost of a peace settlement will have risen. And last night? Ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones …

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ ￼Ministry of Defense of Russia ￼"Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive strike with high-precision sea, air, land-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine that produce missile weapon components, electronics, explosives, rocket fuel and attack unmanned aerial vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as radio intelligence and satellite communications centers. The strike targets have been achieved. All designated objects have been hit."

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ BREAKING: Massive number of drones, missiles, and 11 Russian bombers are attacking Ukraine tonight. Explosions are heard everywhere. The war is escalating like never before. 5:37 PM · May 24, 2025

Ivan Katchanovski @I_Katchanovski 12 people are reported killed during massive Russian strike with some 70 missiles & 300 drones in 13 regions of Ukraine.

As for negotiations, as I predicted the Russians have once again said ‘nyet’ to any Vatican “mediation”. Lavrov was polite but firm:

Lavrov doesn’t explicitly raise the issue of the Greek Catholic “uniate” church in Western Ukraine, confining himself to a sort of oblique reference:

"Many people are fantasizing about when and where [the meeting] will take place. We don't have any ideas right now," the foreign minister said. "But imagine the Vatican as a venue for negotiations. It would be a bit inelegant for Orthodox countries to use a Catholic platform to discuss issues on how to remove the root causes [of the war in Ukraine]," Lavrov added.

However, rest assured that the Greek Catholics (who are the bedrock of Ukro-Nazi sentiment in Ukraine) were very much in Lavrov’s mind, along with other issues—such as the new L14 openly taking sides against Russia within a day or two of his election. The fact that he has since then spent quite a bit of time meeting with American politicians and that Trump donated $14 million to the Vatican shortly before L14’s election doesn’t improve appearances. For more:

Speaking of Trump, he delivered one of his trademark, wide ranging addresses to the graduating class at West Point, covering issues from trophy wives to hypersonic missiles. He struck a distinctly and aggressively imperial note in defining the mission of the American military:

But under the Trump administration, those days are over. We're getting rid of the distractions and we're focusing our military on its core mission, crushing America's adversaries, killing America's enemies, and defending our great American flag like it has never been defended before.

The devil is always in the details—such as, how you define “adversaries” and “enemies” and whether or not to bother with a declaration of war. As it happens, Will Schryver addressed these issues just the other day. Typically, war mongers cite as “adversaries” and/or “enemies the Big Three, the new Axis of Evil: China, Iran, Russia. Schryver addresses the likelihood of “crushing” any of these three:

Sic Transit Gloria Mundi The inexorable decline of the American Empire has arrived at an Imperial Paradox. It must either fight a war and die, or not fight a war and yet still die. Here are the options: China … Iran … Russia … So if you're an empire that thinks it needs a war to reaffirm at least its short-term relevance and fading glory ... well, these are your choices.

Trump’s remarks about hypersonic missiles were definitely puzzling:

Eight cadets here today took on the challenge of designing their own hypersonic rocket. Oh, we can use you. We're building them right now. You know, we, uh, we had ours stolen. We had -- We are the designer of it. We had it stolen during the Obama administration. They stole it. You know who stole it? The Russians stole it. Something bad happened. But we're now -- We're the designer of it and we're now building them and lots of them. And earlier this year, they launched it into space, setting a world record for amateur rocketry. Can't get you in there fast enough.

Did Keith Kellogg write this speech? If the Russians stole our design, how come their hypersonics work?

Lastly, the Pentagon has a new Press Secretary: