The Jewish Nationalist war for supremacy over the entire Middle East continues apace. While the sneak attack on Iran is widely assessed as a disaster for the Anglo-Zionists in strictly military terms, it has served to place Iran in a rebuilding mode. Of course, the same is very much true of Israel as well as for the US, but Israel clearly feels freed up to push its agenda closer to home, since it easily outguns the Arab militias and the destroyed remnants of Syria. The Jewish Nationalist genocide and ethnic cleansing in Palestine has taken on—if possible—an even more sadistic edge. The ceasefire violations against Lebanon are increasing in intensity. But, most significantly, Israel is leveraging its use of Druze proxies to inch ever closer to Damascus, which has come under heavy Israeli bombardment.

This is a direct challenge to Turkey’s stated goals of hegemony over Syria—a confrontation that Doug Macgregor has long predicted was inevitable. Trump’s favorite terrorists, next to the IDF—al Qaeda/ISIS in Syria—are caught in the middle as Turkey’s puppets, scheduled for destruction by Israel. Presumably, the American goal in bringing ISIS to power in Syria was to use them to attack Shiite Iraq if need be—possibly placing a Jihadi force on Iran’s borders. Jewish Nationalist ambitions to extend Greater Israel further into Syria, possibly occupying Damascus, take priority here. Trump’s appeals to Israel to back off a bit in Syria have fallen on ears as deaf as the ears to which his appeals to stop the genocide in Gaza have fallen.

Larry Johnson this morning predicted that the fighting will intensify and spread—a safe prediction.

Wasn’t it just yesterday that Trump was claiming to be on the side of humanity? Right. Whose bombs are those?

The Israeli army claims that it did not directly target the church, but fragments from a tank shell hit it. (Killing two) They added "The IDF directs its strikes solely at military targets and makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and religious structures"

Jewish Nationalists want Americans to think that they only hate Muslims.

Now, of course, given that Israel seeks regional supremacy in accordance with its official embrace of Jabotinsky’s Iron Wall doctrine, according to which there can be no agreements with Arabs,

it follows that virtually all regional conflicts in the Middle East will have either a readily traceable Anglo-Zionist angle or will be the direct result of Jewish Nationalist aggression. Thus, Trita Parsi lucidly explains the link between Israel’s confrontation of Turkey and Iran:

… The collapse of the Soviet Union dramatically changed the global distribution of power, and the defeat of Saddam's Iraq in the Persian Gulf War reshuffled the regional geopolitical deck. A nascent bipolar regional structure took shape with Iran and Israel emerging as the two main powers with no effective buffer between them (since Iraq had been defeated). The Israelis acted on this first, inverting the strategy that had guided them for the previous decades: The Doctrine of the Periphery. According to this doctrine, Israel would build alliances with the non-Arab states in its periphery (Iran, Turkey, and Ethiopia) to balance the Arab powers in its vicinity (Iraq, Syria, and Egypt, respectively). But after 1991, there were no Arab states left that could pose a conventional military threat to Israel. Israel’s focus, as a result, shifted to Iran. The new threat to Israel, Israeli decision-makers decided, was no longer the Arab vicinity, but rather the Persian Periphery. What was odd, of course, was that Iran's hostility toward Israel throughout the 1980s, was not seen by Israel as decisive, as its focus was on Iraq and the Arab states. In fact, throughout the Khomeini era, Israel sought to reestablish relations with Iran and despite getting rebuffed by the clerical regime, Israel lobbied Washington to talk to Iran, sell arms to Iran, and not pay attention to Iran's anti-Israel rhetoric because it wasn't reflective of Tehran's real policies. Iran was at first taken by surprise by the Israeli shift. At the time, its revolutionary zeal was fast declining, and the Rafsanjani government was desperately seeking to establish better relations with the US to gain access to investments and economic opportunities. It offered the US access to Iranian oil fields and sought to participate in the major conferences aimed at establishing the region's geopolitical order. But Iran was rebuffed by Washington and excluded from the Madrid conference. Instead, Israel convinced Washington that for Israel to make peace with the Palestinians, the U.S. needed to neutralize the new threat Israel was facing —- Iran's Islamic fundamentalism — by sanctioning and isolating Iran. As Martin Indyk told me, the more peace could be established between Israel and the Palestinians, the more isolated Iran would become. The more isolated Iran was, the more peace there could be between the Israelis and Arabs. This is when the real Israeli-Iranian rivalry begins. Tehran responded by targeting what it viewed as the weakest link in the Israeli-American strategy to isolate Iran: The Oslo process. If the peace process was sabotaged, none of the other objectives of the US and Israel could be achieved. It was at this moment that Iran seriously began to support rejectionist Palestinian groups (its relations with Hamas remained fraught for a few more years, till Sheikh Yassin was assassinated by Israel in 2004). The logic of this strategic rivalry has guided both states for the past three decades: Israel has sought to isolate and sanction Iran, prevent U.S.-Iran diplomacy, kill any potential U.S.-Iran deal, and push the U.S. to go to war with Iran. Tehran has challenged Israel on every front, armed and trained anti-Israel groups, and grudgingly sought to escape the isolation Israel has successfully imposed on Iran by striking a deal with the U.S. Israel has scored several major victories: Iran's Axis of Resistance is largely shattered, and Israel is on the verge of establishing sustained air dominance over Iran. It may not succeed in doing this, but it has dramatically moved its position forward. Israel is on the offensive; Iran is on the defensive. Even though this rivalry is far from being over, and Israel is far from being the clear victor, it has already started glancing toward the next state that needs to be subjugated in order for Israel to achieve military hegemony in the Middle East: Turkey. (Israel's doctrine is to achieve security not through balance, but through domination). Turkey's victory in Syria pushes it deeper into Israel's focus. But Turkey is different from Iran: It is a member of NATO and the G20, its economy cannot easily be sanctioned, it is a Sunni power with stronger soft power in the broader Middle East than Shia Iran has enjoyed for the past 10-15 years. Turkey, of course, has several vulnerabilities as well, including the Kurdish separatist movement. But as long as Israel believes its security can only come through militarily dominating all its neighbors that can pose a challenge to it — that is, those who have the capacity to do so regardless of whether they have the intent or not — then Turkey's emergence as a major power in the region will put it into Israel's crosshairs, whether it likes it or not.

Meanwhile, Iran—with its partners Russia and China—is wisely preparing for the next Anglo-Zionist attack. One issue of interest in that regard is whether Turkey will be so accommodating to Israeli use of Azerbaijani (and even Turkish) air space as it was the first time around. Now that Turkey understands Israel’s aggressive intentions toward Turkey’s vassal state in Syria, the value of Iran as a counter balance to the Anglo-Zionists should be apparent. Since Turkey has geographical control over Azerbaijan’s export of oil (largely to Israel and Ukraine), Turkey has extreme leverage over Azerbaijan.

Of further interest are reports that Iran has, in fact, as rumored taken delivery of Chinese air defense systems.

Iran receives Chinese surface-to-air missile batteries after Israel ceasefire deal The Islamic Republic is trading oil for Chinese air defence missiles as it looks to rebuild capabilities destroyed by Israel, sources say

These Chinese systems are some version of the HQ-9 (it has land as well as sea launched versions). My understanding is that the HQ-9, which is based on the Russian S-300, has enhanced capabilities against drones and stealth aircraft.

The HQ-9 is a derivative of the Russian S-300.[3][4][8] Justin Bronk of the Royal United Services Institute describes the missile as a "hybrid design based on the Russian SA-20 but with radar, seeker head and C2 elements heavily influenced by American and Israeli technology."[8] The missile uses track-via-missile (TVM) guidance combining inertial guidance, mid-course uplink, and terminal active radar.[9] The TVM used on earlier missiles may have been developed from a United States MIM-104 Patriot missile purchased from Israel or Germany.[6]

Obviously, Russia needs its air defenses at home, but China has any amount of systems it can provide to Iran. You’ll find an enlightening discussion in this half hour video: