How else do you explain Trump’s seeming meltdown? They say he doesn’t drink, but ya gotta wonder.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics WASTE OF HUMAN LIFE? EVACUATE TEHRAN?? What are they planning?

SIMPLICIUS Ѱ @simpatico771 44m￼ "Sorry, folks. I was drunk tweeting. I didn't mean that thing about Tehran."

Elijah J. Magnier ￼@ejmalrai 1h￼ President Donald Trump: "Everybody should evacuate Tehran immediately". A US president asking an entire population of 10 million to leave their home because they will be destoryed by a Prime Minister accused of war crimes and crime against humanity? Unheard of.

So now they’re trying to walk that back:

OSINTdefender @sentdefender￼ A White House official told CNN that U.S. President Trump’s post on Truth Social earlier telling Iranians to “immediately evacuate Tehran” reflected the urgency of the need for Iran to come to the negotiating table, with Vice-President JD Vance, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine and other top aides seen gathering earlier today at the White House. ￼6:14 PM · Jun 16, 2025

Note the use of that word “urgency.” That doesn’t fit in at all with the MSM narrative nonsense that Iran is “crawling back” to the negotiating table. If Iran were the desperate one, Trump wouldn’t be, well …

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 1h￼ Trump is losing his shit

Tony @Cyberspec1 44m ￼Trump left the absolutely pointless and useless G7 summit early and flew to Washington "in connection with the situation in the Middle East." The probability of the US attacking Iran in the next 24 hours is very high. — Colonel Cassad

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 42m￼ - Trump orders NSC be prepared in situation room — Fox

Meanwhile in Israel, it seems that every government official is trying to elbow their way to the nearest mic to DEMAND that the US go to war.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 5h￼ Basically every politician in Israel now is begging US to enter the war for them. They are in big trouble... Quote The Cradle @TheCradleMedia 7h Israeli Cabinet member Gila Gamliel: “We categorically demand that the United States join the war against Iran.”

The latest to do so was an honest to God war criminal:

Trita Parsi @tparsi 2h￼ I am happy CNN showed this. Israel's former Defense Minister - incidentally wanted by the ICC for war crimes - tells CNN that America has an "obligation" to enter Israel's war of aggression against Iran. An "obligation."

dana @dana916 59m ￼￼￼￼ ￼"We are approaching the great war." - Israel Channel 14. ￼Channel 14 has also been displaying on their show "Report: US attacks Iran."

This looks desperate.

And not only are Israelis being forbidden to bail out of Israel, but Netanyahu wants to hold Americans hostage. I suspect that the two are related—dual citizens, reportedly as many as 700K, are clamoring to get out:

A New Policy @anewpolicyorg Breaking: @anewpolicyorg's sources tell us that a meeting yesterday between U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu devolved into a shouting match over Netanyahu's objections to U.S. plans to evacuate our citizens from Israel and the wider region. U.S. officials believe that Netanyahu's objection was predicated on his desire to hold U.S. citizens at risk in order to increase the likelihood of U.S. entry into Israel's conflict with Iran. 12:23 PM · Jun 16, 2025

What’s going on?

SIMPLICIUS Ѱ @simpatico771 21m￼ Imagine how bad the damage from Iranian strikes had to be on Israel for US to run to its rescue that fast

In fact I saw videos of Israeli security types rounding up journalists and confiscating phones/cameras. Big lockdown, censorship.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 51m￼ ￼The Israeli regime turned majority of CCTV & traffic cameras off. (Israeli media) The Israelis are making great efforts to prevent the publication of images of missile attacks and successful hits. The Israelis confiscated foreign journalists' cameras following the humiliation of multiple live direct impacts on Tel Aviv.

Will Schryver @imetatronink 2h ￼All Quiet in Tel Aviv and Nevatim? Another Iranian attack on Israel is in progress. But, compared to previous nights, we are seeing hardly any online video chronicle. If Israeli AD were really achieving 90%+ interception rates, as claimed, they would not be in info lockdown.

My guess is that all is not going well—not at all. The Israeli military is not structured for the long term when it comes to war making. Iran’s is.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 54m￼ ￼￼ MASSIVE U.S. AIRLIFT UNDERWAY Dozens of U.S. military cargo planes, refueling tankers, C-130s, and even C-5M Super Galaxies are now airborne across the United States. Real-time flight radar shows: • Rapid eastbound movement • Many originating from bases with global deployment capacity • Unusual coordination across multiple airframes This scale of domestic flight activity—centered around strategic hubs like Oklahoma and Texas—is consistent with rapid force positioning or large-scale readiness drills.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 4h￼ BREAKING! Israeli outlet i24, citing a U.S. official, reports that preparations are underway for Washington to join the war — if Trump gives the green light.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 4h￼ Contrary to Israeli i24 News, Axios reports that the Trump administration has told several Middle Eastern allies it will not get directly involved in the Israel-Iran war unless Iran targets American personnel.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 3h￼ BREAKING: Nearly all YouTube livestreams showing Tel Aviv and Haifa skylines are being taken offline—reportedly at the request of Israeli authorities. Panic......

Trump turns prophet:

Food for thought:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 2h￼ ￼It is contrary to Russia's interests for a major war to blow up on its southern border — particularly one in which the US becomes a full-scale combatant. On the other hand, it is even more against Russian interests for Iran to become a base for US machinations against them.

You can’t argue with fundamental geopolitical realities.