Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dissonant1's avatar
dissonant1
4hEdited

I agree with absolutely everything Col. Macgregor states in this transcript. (Mark, on the other hand, I agree with 95% of the time until he convinces me to agree with him on the other 5%, which usually doesn't take long.)

Mac says: "So the objective is to contain the Americans. This is a rogue state that still has enough military power at its disposal to do a lot of damage. This is what BRICS is all about. It's not just militarily but it's also financial and economic." I couldn't agree more. We see this playing out all over the world as he notes - beginning with Russia and China. I find Russia's blossoming relationship with North Korea particularly interesting. Putin is cultivating a very nice chess piece for the future in "Rocket Man" Kim.

https://theprint.in/world/north-koreas-kim-vows-unconditional-support-for-russia-in-meeting-with-shoigu/2647696/

I also appreciate how well Gen. Flynn describes the "traditional" MAGA "vox populi" positions, the ones all of us thought we were voting for in 2024. Seems so long ago...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
3h

Col. Macgregor speaks from study and experience. He speaks seriously and with confidence. These are respectable traits for those of us who read Mark's Substack posts.

As I read the transcript with Judge Nap, I jotted down a few notes. Trump has damaged the US relationship with Russia, China, and Iran (the 'Axis of Evil'!) via threats and bullying, outlandish tariffs and sanctions, and bloviated trash-talk.

Frankly, Trump's speech as our President is embarassing to me as an American citizen. His sensationalism and narcissism have turned him into a bacillus to the world. Now--how do we contain this bacillus (hat tip to Mark for this description)?

How many in Congress are not on board with Donald Trump? If We the People appeal to our representatives for help, I don't see many of them agreeing with us. It tells me a lot about what has happened to DJT when he speaks against and threatens good men like Sen.Rand Paul and Rep.Thomas Massie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture