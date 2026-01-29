Meaning In History

Francisco d’Anconia
3h

The world is figuring out that there is no making peace or coexisting with Israel. Iran must act accordingly if it wants to avoid total subjugation. Israel and the US are bullies. They can deliver a punch but cannot sustain the fight. Iran must also project itself as an ambiguous nuclear power in the coming conflict. Israel will respect no other boundary. If Iran is attacked again they must raze Israel and any collaborating power to the ground immediately. They must learn the lesson of Hizbullah - do not wait to be decapitated before delivering the decapitating blow. Israel will kill every person that they possibly can regardless of whether you wait and see, so only the loser will wait and see. After all, violence is the only language they understand, no?

Joe
2h

There is What Appears to be a Very Strong Warning Going Out

Iran is apparently repeating Over and Over - Some 6 times -

And I would guess this repeating is purposeful

علی شمخانی

@alishamkhani_ir

Translated from Persian

Political Advisor and Representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the Defense Council 🇮🇷

A limited strike is an illusion. Any military actions #America, from any source and at any level, will be regarded as the start of war, and the response will be immediate, comprehensive, and unprecedented, directed against the aggressor, the heart of Tel Aviv, and all who support it.

The claim that the United States will carry out “limited strikes” is an illusion. Any military action from the United States will lead to Iran taking action against the aggressors, the heart of Tel Aviv, and those countries that support them. Iran’s response will be immediate, comprehensive, and unprecedented.

The limited strike is an illusion. Any military action by #America, from any source and at any level, will be considered the #beginning_of_war, and the response to it will be immediate, #comprehensive, and unprecedented, targeting the aggressor, the heart of #Tel_Aviv, and everyone who supports the aggressor.

https://x.com/alishamkhani_ir/status/2016591158286094784?s=20

