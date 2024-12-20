Don’t take my word for it. Take the word of Recep Tayyip Erdogan:
It seems to me that Netanyahu has a lot more to worry about than just Iran. Same goes for the Anglo-Zionists more generally. Not to mention Trump, who will inherit this.
This was so easy to see coming--and that eftsoons or right speedily. That's why I wrote yesterday that Macgregor couldn't be more wrong that to suppose that there was a "joint Turkish Israeli hegemony in the Middle East."
Is the US really going to try to confront Turkey if Turkey decides to move down to the Golan? With what? Turkey has by far the second biggest military in NATO--and they also have the S-400 AD system. Not to mention, Pakistan is reported to have offered to loan them some nukes.
It may be time to rethink who the winners and losers are in Syria.
Typical Neocon own goal is what it looks like.
Kind of puts a lie to a unified NATO. What a mess. Thanks Brandon.