Remember how Trump kept saying, This war never woulda happened if I’d been POTUS? I’ve always expressed skepticism about that non-falsifiable bit of rhetoric, but today Trump took complete and public ownership of the war on Russia. Last week, Marco Rubio confirmed to the world what had never been said openly—that the US was waging war on Russia through a proxy. Trump seemed for a few days to hew to the line that he was going to shut down that war. But then today, he ripped off the mask and announced: It’s my war now!

He did this by first setting up an agreement with Ukraine that he knew would be totally unacceptable when presented to Russia. The Russians have repeatedly maintained that, having been lied to repeatedly, ceasefires could only be considered “a road to nowhere.” Of course the Russians have many reasons for rejecting a ceasefire in a war that they’re winning, but even if there were no such reasons, the fact that Trump is demanding that Putin publicly eat crow would be sufficient. Even worse, Trump also announced that he is resuming the American war on Russia immediately—without waiting to meet with the Russians—by resuming full support for the Ukraine proxy. Nothing says ‘I own this war’ like that. While publicly stating that it was up to Russia to now make peace or “we’ll just continue” with the killing. That’s ownership with a vengeance.

The vengeance part comes in with Trump’s total destruction of any presumption of good faith he might have developed with the Russians. The charade of negotiations has been revealed to have been a setup all along. Trump was playing the Russians along to try to put them on the spot, and then try to publicly pressure and threaten them with an indefinitely continuing war unless they accepted terms which they had repeatedly stated they would never accept. The cherry on top was saying that Putin should do that to prove his good faith to Trump! So now Trump owns Gaza, Ukraine, and Iran—having told the Iranians that the US would help Israel bomb Iran if Iran didn’t do a deal with Trump to replace the deal with Iran that Trump canceled unilaterally. Oh, I almost forgot about the Houthis, who have renewed their Red Sea blockade. In reality, of course, the US is not actually in a position to wage all these wars.

SIMPLICIUS Ѱ @simpatico771 Russia's ceasefire answer may be soon delivered by newly appointed top negotiator Nick Oresh Quote DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics Russia Responds to Ceasefire Talks Shortly after Ukraine agreed to the U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire, reports indicate that Tu-160 strategic bombers have launched cruise missiles toward Ukraine from Engels Air Force Base.

SIMPLICIUS Ѱ @simpatico771 Senior diplomat Dr. Ken Zhal is also not far behind

I want to republish two tweets by Scott Ritter, who had been very optimistic about what he thought Trump was about to accomplish. Ritter has now veered sharply toward Doug Macgregor’s very pessimistic outlook:

Scott Ritter @RealScottRitter￼ I’ve lost faith in the good faith of the Trump negotiating team. A 30-day ceasefire would be a boon to Ukraine. A chance to stabilize the frontlines. To strip all tactical and operational advantages Russia has accrued through the blood and sacrifice of their soldiers. And once Ukraine recovers, then to sit at a table where a rejuvenated Ukraine rejects Russia’s conditions for peace. Trump’s team has not negotiated in good faith. And the fact that this proposal is offered after Ukraine carries out a massive strike against Moscow? Russia will reject this ridiculous proposal. And hopefully escalate the violence to such a scale that the US will realize that there needs to be a realistic peace proposal agreed to in writing before any ceasefire takes hold. One that includes the withdrawal of all Ukrainian forces from Constitutional Russia. The Ukrainian troops can leave voluntarily. Or die. Trump isn’t serious about peace. And Ukraine will reap the whirlwind as a result. 3:37 PM · Mar 11, 2025 Scott Ritter @RealScottRitter￼ Trump had a chance to be the peacemaker he wanted to be. He could have completed the strategic pivot away from Ukraine. Instead he will be responsible for extending the violence. He could have pressured Israel on Gaza. Instead the Houthi have reengaged, opening the door for a disastrous regional conflict with Iran. We could have had peace. We are headed to war. Trump needs to alter course now or else he is facing a foreign policy debacle. 4:12 PM · Mar 11, 2025

Here’s a good read: