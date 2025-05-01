Try to put all this together and figure out what’s going on, but the big story first:

It’s now official, and not a day—no, make that an hour—to soon. Sundance is doing his victory lap, and a well deserved one. Read it here.

I was actually working on this, based on premonitions at Zerohedge, when it went official. Zerohedge’s take—which makes sense to me—is that the real Neocon target was Hegseth. As we know from the aftermath of the Signal flap, Hegseth made his name speaking up for traumatized vets. It turned out that when aides like Dan Caldwell and colleagues like Tulsi and Veep Vance warned Trump and Hegseth about the dire consequences of starting a war on Iran, Hegseth was open to persuasion. Any way you slice it, this is good news. Waltz is out, Alex Wong is out, there are rumors that more will follow. No word yet on whether John Bolton is next in line for the job—All is forgiven, Donald! I’ll take the job for you!

According to Politico, the White House has been discussing names for a replacement 'for weeks,' but 'the plans to remove Waltz potentially as soon as this week gained steam in recent days.'

Dare I hope that the steam that was gained had something, anything, to do with this? It's Official: Israel Runs US Middle East Policy. Or is Waltz being blamed, rightly, for multiple NatSec missteps?

Mike Waltz And Deputy Deleted After Signal Fiasco: Reports The Signal fiasco set off a firestorm of calls for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to resign... Goldberg is still trying to blame Hegseth for everything, when Michael Waltz is the one responsible for the entire snafu.



Now why would that be? Why would Goldberg repeatedly attack a victim of the breach instead of HIS FRIEND WHO SECRETLY INVITED HIM IN?



It's a real mystery.

One way or t’other. Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.

Kremlin Reacts To Minerals Deal Signing: 'Trump Has Broken The Zelensky Regime' The Kremlin has said that what the newly signed minerals deal between Ukraine and Washington does is effectively force Kiev to pay for all future military aid. "Trump has broken the Kyiv regime to the point where they will have to pay for U.S. aid with mineral resources," Medvedev, a former Russian president and current deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, stated on Telegram. "Now they will have to pay for military supplies with the national wealth of a disappearing country," he said of the Ukrainians.

True or false? True:

The first proclamations are here. The most interesting part of this whole article is "as peace talks slow"….

The White House has just stated that they look forward to continuing negotiations over the next 100 days now that the first steps have been made. The first 100 went by with basically no movement at all… Why put any timetable at all if you're just going to extend it?

NATO buyers’ regret—shouldn’ta bought that Neocon BS:

"Russia's recent production of military equipment has more than made up for what it is losing in Ukraine." "The U.S. estimates that around 30,000 Russians are signing up each month, up from about 25,000 last summer. "Some Eastern European intelligence officials say the ranks are now swelling by some 40,000 soldiers a month." "Russia is tailoring its rearmament plans to meet the needs of the new troops to be stationed along its NATO border." "Those units will get much of the new equipment. Most of what is being sent to the front line in Ukraine is old and refurbished Soviet-era arms." Source: WSJ

What were they thinking?

"Help, I joined an anti-Russian military alliance and now the Russians are war planning against me." A MUST-READ [in WSJ] Russia preparing for the Baltic war. Recruiting more soldiers anually than Germany has in total, building more tanks anually than we have in total WITHOUT SENDING THEM TO UKRAINE, building new military sites between Finland and the Baltics.

A future in standup?

I think that F18 incident struck a nerve US Secretary of Defense threatens Iran "You will pay the consequence at the time and place of our choosing"

Is this another one of those not-my-war things? You can bet your bottom dollar that the Iranians, Russians, and Chinese have been following Trump’s war on Yemen very closely, and are having a good chuckle right now.

BREAKING Negotiations between the United States and Iran have been postponed by the Americans

Fallout from Waltz and NSC disarray? Or what?

￼Megatron @Megatron_ron￼

JUST IN: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calls for immediate deal with China: "We need to see a de-escalation with China on tariffs"

I basically refuse to pay attention to the rare earths "deal" but, FWIW, here's one of The Duran guys: