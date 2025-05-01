Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
DD re new NSA:

Three potential replacements for the outgoing National Security Adviser (Walsh) are being discussed, according to Politico:

Steve Witkoff – a real estate mogul involved in shuttle diplomacy between the U.S., Russia, and the Middle East. He's been criticized for not being sufficiently pro-war on Iran but praised for diplomatic efforts despite lacking deep national security expertise.

Stephen Miller and Sebastian Gorka – both have strong ideological views but limited expertise in military or international security matters, raising concerns about their suitability for the role.

There’s intense pressure within parts of the government and media to support military action against Iran. Individuals who express caution are reportedly being pushed out or sidelined.

The speaker argues war with Iran would be a strategic blunder, harmful to both Israel and the U.S., and driven by misguided “pro-Israel” hawks.

Doug Macgregor is suggested as a more qualified candidate due to his deep knowledge of military affairs and previous experience with President Trump, though his chances may be limited due to political opposition.

Mark Wauck
https://sonar21.com/us-is-flummoxed-by-yemen/

