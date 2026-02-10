Meaning In History

Stephen McIntyre
4h

I saw on X a little while ago where someone posted that a person had made a $100,000 bet on Poly Market that war with Iran would start tonight if that were to happen this particular person would stand to collect $4 million.

In any event, we have Mr. Netanyahu coming for another visit on Wednesday, presumably to put more pressure on the president to start the war.

I think the strategy for Iran will be elect. Trump and Israel shoot their wad, and then retaliate in the most horrific way imaginable. Israel will be the number one target for Iran’s missiles and drones. They will create total devastation there secondary targets will then be the American bases and they are not going to let such a fat target as an aircraft carrier survive if they can hit it with hypersonic missiles.

The thing I fear the most is airstrikes going into Iran because we are going to lose planes and pilots. How is Trump going to make the case for this sacrifice?

If we take anything that looks like a defeat, it will be the end of Donald Trump. It will be the end of the Republicans for the foreseeable future. You will see the Republican party do a 180 in support of Donald Trump. If this turns out to be a disaster. He will become a total pariah, not only his own party, but in the whole country.

There will be a rush in the house, judiciary committee to file articles of impeachment to have him removed from office and you’re going to find Republicans are going to support it. Trump very well could be forced from office although the alternative with JD Vance may not be much better.

Alex
43m

In a recent interview, Glenn Diesen has talked a bit about his impression of the Iranian people when he visited. He described them as very proud, and with a strong culture of martyrdom.

Unless we have spent a billion or two to pay off half the military leadership there without anyone noticing, the amount of punishment Iranians are going to sustain its likely more than US planners imagine.

Still, I wouldn't underestimate US SEAD capabilities. I think the war would likely start with a significant missile strike, and US, UK (from Cyprus) and Israel would only then begin tactical strikes.

I think the question of losses isn't going to be a few planes downed in Iranian airspace, it'll be a contest of who can inflict sufficient damage on the other side first. If Iran can sufficiently disable US bases in the region, and inflict crippling damage on Israel, the question of planes and air defence becomes moot.

