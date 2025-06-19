Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
7h

Scott Ritter @RealScottRitter

9h￼

Ted Cruz, an ostensible “Christian”, takes his cue from Genesis, an acknowledged work of Jewish fiction, rather than Jesus.

What would Jesus do? Ted Cruz has no clue. Neither do any of the so-called “Christian Zionists.”

I do.

And it wouldn’t have anything to do with going to war in support of Israel.

TomA
6h

In Ukraine, there are numerous documented cases of Russia AD interdicting JDAMs in flight. The GBU 57B is much larger than a JDAM and has an enormous radar signature. Assuming a B2 can get over the target and release, there is a reasonable probability that Iran may also be able interdict it in flight. It wouldn't surprise me if Russian AD specialists have already training their Iranian counterparts in this technique. Both Russia and Iran will go to school on how to interdict this particular munition and then write the book on it for future warfare situations. They are also collecting a lot of data on the radar profile of an F-35 in combat situations. All of this knowledge will be used against Western armed forces in future conflicts.

