Startling news from Germany. Merz—the consummate Deep State candidate, a Teutonic Neocon if you will, failed to win in the first vote for Chancellor. That’s a first time ever. Merz has been goosestepping around Europe calling for remilitarization and mongering for war:

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk It looks increasingly like Kaiser @_FriedrichMerz's big man militarist schtick is just a distraction to hide the fact that he is terrible at his most basic job: building a coalition to run the German government. The smart money says this bloviator turns out to be a total loser. Quote ￼Eva Vlaardingerbroek @EvaVlaar Interesting development in Germany: Friedrich Merz went flat on his face in the Bundestag today as he became the first candidate in German history to not get enough votes in the first round of voting to be elected Chancellor. His coalition is supposed to have an absolute (50% + 1) in Parliament but the German constitution requires that the parliament votes anonymously to appoint the Chancellor and officially form the government. Merz didn’t get enough votes, showing some members of his own coalition turned on him. They’re voting again in 14 days and if he still doesn’t obtain an absolute majority by then, new elections will most likely be held. I’m assuming they won’t let that happen though, and they’ll do everything to have everyone on board to avoid AfD from getting another shot at becoming the largest party; But hey, a girl can dream. Fingers crossed. ￼5:27 AM · May 6, 2025

One way or another this looks like a shocking rebuke to Merz and the German political establishment—as well as to the Jewish Nationalist push to continue their war on Russia without regard to the interests of the European populations. Perhaps significantly, it comes on the heels of a renewed effort by the German Deep State to outlaw the AfD (Alternative for Germany) party, which is currently polling as Germany’s largest political party. This has to be considered a blow to the Eurocrat plans to continue the war on Russia—as well as to Trump’s plans for a handoff.

Now for the bad news. Last night I attempted some partial transcripts of Larry Johnson speaking with Judge Nap and of Doug Macgregor with Danny Davis. I ultimately discarded them and will simply urge readers to consider giving them a listen. Scott Ritter’s time with Judge Nap falls into a similar mold, but is far more fiery. For a more measured take on Marco Rubio’s maneuvering behind the scenes, listen to Chas Freeman and Judge Nap this morning.

What these discussions have in common is that the participants view Trump—contrary to his public persona—as a weak president who has failed in his proclaimed peace mission through ineptitude and an inability to buck the US Deep State and political establishment.

Regular readers will be aware that my own view is that Trump’s claimed ambition to be a peace president is actually more of a subterfuge—that Trump’s actual MAGA ambition is to place Anglo-Zionist hegemony on a sound financial basis by using tariff’s to force the world to pay down our unsustainable debt. That will allow for the planned trillion dollar + military budgets to shore up the empire. This is no more than a continuation of the Neocon - Jewish Nationalist agenda to use the US military to establish Jewish hegemony over most of the Middle East. Countries like Russia and China, and BRICS more generally, which are not under or are resisting Anglo-Zionist banking/financial hegemony, must be subjugated.

Thus, the appearance of conflicting views within Trump 2.0 is only partially accurate. There are some within Trump’s sphere who do oppose foreign wars. Trump himself probably does genuinely prefer deal making to war making—in general. However, that seeming preference has not prevented Trump from perpetrating war crimes without compunction or apparent human empathy—it’s just that he doesn’t dare attempt such massive escalation of war tactics against Russia at this time.

So, in a sense, I take Mac and LJ’s arguments with a grain of salt. As serious analysts with good sources I have to take their arguments about Trump’s personal shortcomings very seriously. Where I would disagree is, as I argued above, with the idea that peace—per se—is Trump’s MAGA goal. I would maintain that Anglo-Zionist hegemony is his MAGA goal and that the intra-regime struggles are more about tactics than over the actual goal. Trump may prefer the deal making tactic against powerful adversaries, but he’s perfectly willing to bomb lesser adversaries into submission.

The big problem arises with Iran, which Trump knows he will not be able to bomb with impunity. This is what makes today’s story so disturbing, because it shows Trump falling increasingly under the influence of the most unhinged Jewish Nationalists who financed his return to the White House—embracing war crimes on a vast scale. Israeli officials are saying Trump has given Netanyahu a green light to do as he pleases in Gaza:

Israel has set President Trump's visit to the Middle East next week as a deadline for a new hostage and ceasefire deal, with a massive ground operation to commence if no deal is reached, Israeli officials say. Why it matters: Israel's Security Cabinet approved a plan Sunday night to gradually reoccupy all of Gaza and hold it indefinitely if no deal is reached by May 15. Plans for the operation call for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to flatten any buildings that remain standing and displace virtually the entire population of 2 million people to a single "humanitarian area." The alternative to remaining in the humanitarian zone is for Palestinians to leave the enclave "voluntarily" for other countries "in line with President Trump's vision for Gaza," an Israeli official said.

Such departures could hardly be considered voluntary, and no country has agreed thus far to accept displaced Palestinians. Israeli officials claim there are ongoing negotiations with several countries on that front. Between the lines: Many Israeli officials see this operation as a nuclear option and would much prefer a deal in the next two weeks. Trump is not currently playing an active role in efforts to reach a ceasefire and has effectively given Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a green light to do as he sees fit, Israeli officials say. The big picture: The return to full-fledged war would come after Israel already cut off all supplies of food, water and medicine for civilians in Gaza after the ceasefire broke down two months ago. Israel's military operations in Gaza have killed 52,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-led Gaza.

Netanyahu has rejected any proposal that ends the war entirely, pressing Hamas instead to sign a shorter-term agreement.

Israeli officials hope the threat of a large-scale invasion will press Hamas to accept a deal on Israel's terms.

Again, I can only urge readers to listen to the linked videos and their arguments that Trump is failing to provide strong, principled leadership.