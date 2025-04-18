Very interesting poll results, not to say mind boggling:

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen An end to America's Cold War mentality? - The Washington Post reports that Americans viewing Russia has an enemy has dropped from 70% to 50% in only 3 years. Biggest drop among Republicans.

Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor Let's be clear, the war in Ukraine is a function of NATO expansion. Putin has been saying for years: don't push this envelope, we don't want NATO on our borders, if it shows up on our border there will be war. This is well know despite the media's attempt to hide it! It is time to suspend all Military aid to Ukraine. Time to get all of the American's in Ukraine out. Bottom line, Russia will not stand by if Iran is attacked.

Not fair!

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ ￼ Why is the US Navy unable to break the Yemeni blockade of the Red Sea? According to scrupulously unnamed "official sources", the Financial Times reports IT IS CHINA'S FAULT! ￼ "Evil China" has helped to defeat the US in Ukraine AND in the Red Sea!

US says Chinese firm is helping Houthis target American warships 6:39 PM · Apr 17, 2025

Good Good Friday Reading:

Our Country Our Choice @OCOCReport "Christian zionism" is a scourge and a blight upon the earth. Our faith has been infiltrated and our once sacred places of worship now put out versions of Christianity Christ would never recognize. Schofield Reference Bible is an example as well.

You were warned:

Margarita Simonyan @M_Simonyan￼ Maria Zakharova on Friedrich Merz's promise to deliver Taurus missiles to Ukraine. "These missiles cannot be operated without involvement from the Bundeswehr, so any launches towards critical infrastructure, including the Crimean Bridge, will be considered direct participation in the conflict. With ensuing consequences for Germany." Germans lucky their rulers mostly have small ideas, because their big ones are never good.

Zionism, the Human Parasitoid Zionism is a Jewish nationalist movement that emerged in Europe in the late 19th century which aimed to establish a homeland for the Jewish people by seizing control of Palestine. Today the vision of Zionism has expanded from an Israel defined by the borders established by United Nations mandate in 1948 to something known as “Greater Israel,” a territory which corresponds to Biblical Israel. While Zionism is generally associated with the government of Israel and its policies, the fact is the greatest expression of Zionism is found in the United States, where American Zionist organizations have sought to hijack the American government and, by extension, the American people, to facilitate the creation of Greater Israel. In many ways, the attack of the jewel wasp on the American cockroach resembles the approach taken by American Zionists in transforming the American nation and its people into a zombie-like host for the sustainment of that movement’s odious objectives. … … … First and foremost is the attack on free speech. By equating the Holocaust to the legitimacy of the Zionist mission, the GABA-Holocaust venom enables the suppression of free speech, that most fundamental American right. Criticism of Zionism becomes criticism of the Holocaust, which then is categorized as inherently antisemitic, leading to the conclusion that criticism of Zionism is in and of itself an antisemitic act. The Zionist parasitoid then seeks to criminalize this newly defined antisemitism, making any support of those opposed to Zionism a criminal act punishable by arrest and, if one isn’t blessed with American citizenship, deportation. … … … Left to its own devices, AIPAC will seek to take full control of the functioning of its American host, devouring it from the inside out while the American people relish the dopamine effect of the GABA-Holocaust venom the Zionist parasitoid injected into its brain. The American host was conscious enough to recognize the danger of being led into a war with Iran at the best of the Zionist parasitoid known as Israel. We must now recognize AIPAC as the lethal embodiment/embedding of the Zionist parasitoid.

Does this make you feel more secure? Who owns this guy Trump?

Reindustrializing isn’t easy. Couldn’t we just buy this stuff from China?

ayden @squatsons Explosion completely destroys a Northrop Grumman building responsible for testing of solid fuel rockets. Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW￼ While sabotage is as tempting a theory as ever, a more prosaic explanation is increased production and inexperienced new-hire staff creating the conditions for accidents.

Embrace your inner Nazi!

What could go wrong?

Alan MacLeod @AlanRMacLeod Did you know that 3 of the 6 largest VPNs are owned and operated by an Israeli company headed by an "ex-"Israeli spy? Find out if your VPN is affected by reading my report:

OK, this isn’t necessarily a ceding of all control. This may have also been aimed at China. But these threats directed at the entire world are truly deranged: